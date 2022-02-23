ALT vs FDD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T10 2022, 4th Quarter-Final

Alubond Tigers (ALT) will take on Fair Deal Defenders (FDD) in the fourth quarter-final of the Sharjah CBFS T10 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Wednesday.

Fair Deal Defenders have had a fabulous campaign thus far. They’ve won all their group games, and are unbeaten in the competition. They are only the second team in the league to achieve that.

Meanwhile, Alubond Tigers have had their fair share of struggles in the competition, having lost their last three games on the trot. They will be under pressure in this game, and will start as the underdogs.

ALT vs FDD Probable Playing XIs

ALT

Nasir Aziz (c), Ahmed Abdullah, Ansh Tandon, Khalid Shah, Muhammad Mudassar, Muhammad Sameer, Sagar Kalyan, Salman Shahid (wk), Sharif Asadullah, Zubair Zuhaib, Adnan Danish.

FDD

Muhammad Yasir (c), Abdul Rehman (wk), Farhan Ahmed, Haider Ali Butt, Mohammad Jamshaid, Muhammad Imran Od, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Ali, Salman Babar, Wajid Khan, Shahzad Ali.

Match Details

Match: ALT vs FDD, Sharjah CBFS T10 2022, 4th Quarter-Final.

Date and Time: February 23, 2022; 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE.

Pitch Report

Going by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground, as the ball skids and comes on to the bat well. A total of 120 could prove to be a par score at this venue, and the team winning the toss could look to bat first.

Today’s ALT vs FDD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Kalyan has been destructive with the bat for Alubond Tigers in the tournament, and could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper choice. He has made 110 runs in five games at an average of 22.

Meanwhile, M Imran has also done a good job, and will be expected to play with responsibility. He has amassed 103 runs in the competition.

Batters

A Tandon has scored 79 runs so far in the tournament. He will look for a big knock in this game.

All-rounders

W Khan is a more than useful all-rounder who will look for a solid performance. He has scored 155 runs, and has picked up two wickets in the tournament. He could also be a solid multiplier choice for your ALT vs FDD Dream11 fantasy team.

Meanwhile, M Yasir is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy team. He has picked up seven wickets so far in the tournament.

Bowlers

F Ahmad is Fair Deal Defenders’ leading wicket-taker, and has troubled opposition batters. He has picked up ten wickets in five matches in the tournament, at an economy rate of 5.9.

Five best players to pick in ALT vs FDD Dream11 prediction team

F Ahmad (FDD) – 426 points.

W Khan (FDD) – 327 points.

M Jamshaid (FDD) – 327 points.

M Yasir (FDD) – 282 points.

S Kalyan (ALT) – 186 points.

Key stats for ALT vs FDD Dream11 prediction team

F Ahmad: 10 wickets.

W Khan: 155 runs and 2 wickets.

M Jamshaid: 9 wickets.

M Yasir: 7 wickets.

S Kalyan: 110 runs.

ALT vs FDD Dream11 Prediction

ALT vs FDD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kalyan, M Imran, K Shah, A Tandon, S Babar, M Imran, W Khan, M Yasir, F Ahmad, M Jamshaid, M Mudassar.

Captain: W Khan. Vice-Captain: F Ahmad.

ALT vs FDD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Kalyan, K Shah, A Tandon, S Babar, M Imran, W Khan, M Yasir, F Ahmad, M Jamshaid, M Mudassar, N Aziz.

Captain: M Yasir. Vice-Captain: M Jamshaid.

