ALT vs KZLS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Sharjah CBFS T10 League Match - February 9th, 2022

Alubond Tigers and Kabul Zalmi Live Star will lock horns in the third match of Sharjah CBFS T10 League 2022 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on February 9, Wednesday.

Both teams are making their debuts in the tournament this season and will be aiming to make it count right from their first match of the competition. They have enough experienced players to keep their teams on top.

A few players who were part of the previous season will also take part this season apart from other budding cricketers who will be rubbing their shoulders with the veterans.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the ALT vs KZLS contest.

#3 Khalid Shah (ALT)

Khalid Shah - PC: The National News

Explosive top-order batter Khalid Shah has scored 803 runs in 52 professional matches. His strike-rate of almost 150 would be hugely beneficial going into this encounter. Shah will be targeting the opposition's main bowlers right from the word go.

#2 Simranjeet Singh Kang (KZLS)

Simranjeet Singh Kang played for Bukhatir XI in the Emirates league, where he picked up nine wickets from six matches. He will aim to improve his numbers going into this competition.

Though Kang is an all-rounder, his batting numbers aren't on the higher side. However, we can expect him to put up decent numbers with the willow as well.

#1 Renjith Mani (ALT)

UAE all-rounder Renjith Mani is one of the most in-form players in the country. He has scored 3300 runs and also picked up 125 wickets in 112 professional matches. With Mani pitching in both batting and bowling departments, we can expect him to be one of the multipliers in your fantasy XI.

He is more of a short-format batter who can go against the bowlers right from the first ball of the game. Once Mani settles down, we can expect big scores from his willow. He would roll his arm in the middle overs.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee