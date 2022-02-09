ALT vs KZLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T10 Match 3

Alubond Tigers (ALT) will take on Kabul Zalmi Live Star (KZLS) in the third match of the Sharjah CBFS T10 League 2022 on Wednesday, February 9, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Neither team has competed in this tournament before and both are full of experienced and new players in their squad. Both teams will be eager to play their first match and will want to give each other tough competition.

ALT vs KZLS Probable Playing XIs

ALT XI

Renjith Mani, Sagar Kalyan, Ansh Tondon, Khalid Shah (wk), Malik Ahsan, Nilansh Keswani, Ahmed Abdullah, Sharif Asadullah, Zubair Zuhaib, Nasir Aziz, Muhammad Mudassar.

KZLS XI

Simranjeet Singh, Muhamand Gul, Aryan Saxena (wk), Saad Maqsood, Shoaib Abid, Faizan Afridi, Abdul Lateef, Niaz Khan, Hassan Eisakhel, Irfan Yousufzai, Unaib Rehman.

Match Details

Match: Alubond Tigers vs Kabul Zalmi Live Star, Sharjah CBFS T10, 2022.

Date and Time: February 9, 2022; 09:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is expected to be a balanced one, with some early movement for pacers. Spinners will likely come into the game in the middle overs.

Any score above 100 runs could be a par total.

Today's ALT vs KZLS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Khalid Shah: He has scored 445 runs in his 35 T10 games at an average of 15.89, and has been decent behind the stumps as well. He is expected to play a key role in this game.

Batters

Simranjeet Singh Kang: He has been one of the most important players for his side, scoring 185 runs at an average of 10.28 in 27 innings. Simranjeet's bowling record is quite impressive.That makes him a must-have in your ALT vs KZLS Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Shoaib Abid: Shoaib is one of the top all-rounders in his team. He has scored 134 runs, and has also picked up 37 wickets in his last 40 games at an average of 21.51. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Sharif Asadullah: Sharif has done exceptionally well with the ball in the previous T10 tournament, taking four wickets. That makes him an excellent pick for your fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in ALT vs KZLS Dream11 prediction team

Renjith Mani (ALT)

Abdul Lateef (KZLS)

Ansh Tandon (ALT)

Key stats for ALT vs KZLS Dream11 prediction team

Malik Ahsan - 11 runs and 44 wickets in 31 games; bowling average: 16.6.

Hassan Eisakhel – 197 runs and two wickets in 17 games; batting average: 16.42.

Niaz Khan-I - 11 runs and three wickets in two games; batting average: 19.07.

ALT vs KZLS Dream11 Prediction

ALT vs KZLS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1:Khalid Shah, Ansh Tondon, Renjith Mani, Simranjeet Singh, Hassan Eisakhel, Shoaib Abid, Niaz Khan, Malik Ahsan, Sharif Asadullah, Nasir Aziz, Unaib Rehman.

Captain: Malik Ahsan. Vice-captain: Shoaib Abid

ALT vs KZLS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2:Khalid Shah, Ansh Tondon, Renjith Mani, Simranjeet Singh, Hassan Eisakhel, Shoaib Abid, Nilansh Keswani, Malik Ahsan, Sharif Asadullah, Nasir Aziz, Unaib Rehman.

Captain: Simranjeet Singh. Vice-captain: Malik Ahsan.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar