ALT vs PHT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T10 Match 29

Alubond Tigers (ALT) will take on Prim Height Transport (PHT) in the 29th match of the Sharjah CBFS T10 League 2022 on Sunday, February 20, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Alubabond Tigers have lost consecutive matches after a good start, which has seen them fall down the points table to third place. Meanwhile, Prim Height Transport won their last match, so their confidence is high. With two wins from four games, they are fourth in the points table.

ALT vs PHT Probable Playing XIs

ALT XI

Sagar Kalyan (wk), Ansh Tandon, Salman Shahid, Khalid Ibrahim, Ahmed Abdullah, Harshit Kaushik, Nasir Aziz, Muhammad Mudassar, Muhammad Sameer, Sharif Asadullah, Zubair Zuhaib.

PHT XI

Waqas Ahmed, Rafeeq Zaman (c), Amjad Khan, Amjad Gul, Ateeq Ur Rehman (wk), Muhammad Ullah, Irfan Ullah, Farid Ghulam, Asmat Ullah, Hazrat Bilal, Muhammad Arshad.

Match Details

Match: Alubond Tigers vs Prim Height Transport, Sharjah CBFS T10, 2022.

Date and Time: February 20, 2022; 09:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is expected to be a balanced one. However, the surface gives pacers an edge, as it offers movement and has some bounce. Any score above 110 runs could be a par total.

Today's ALT vs PHT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ateeq Ur Rehman: He has not performed well with the bat so far, but has been decent behind the stumps. A big innings is due, so he might deliver in this game.

Batters

Amjad Gul: He has been a consistent batter for his side, scoring 146 runs at an average of 36.5 in four innings in the tournament. He could prove to be an asset in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Hazrat Bilal: He is one of the top all-rounders in his team. He has picked up two wickets in his last four games in the tournament, at an average of 19.00. A good performance is expected from him in this game.

Bowlers

Muhammad Mudassar: Mudassar has done well enough with the ball for his side, taking four wickets. That makes him an excellent pick in your fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in ALT vs PHT Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Arshad (PHT): 78 points.

Sagar Kalyan (ALT): 152 points.

Asmat Ullah (PHT): 68 points.

Key stats for ALT vs PHT Dream11 prediction team

Amjad Gul - 146 runs in four games; batting average: 36.5.

Sagar Kalyan – 90 runs in four games; batting average: 22.5.

Khalid Ibrahim - 67 runs and three wickets in four games; batting average: 16.75.

ALT vs PHT Dream11 Prediction

ALT vs PHT Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ateeq Ur Rehman, Sagar Kalyan, Amjad Khan, Amjad Gul, Hazrat Bilal, Rafeeq Zaman, Nasir Aziz, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Mudassar, Irfan Ullah, Khalid Ibrahim.

Captain: Amjad Gul. Vice-captain: Khalid Ibrahim.

ALT vs PHT Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ateeq Ur Rehman, Ansh Tandon, Sagar Kalyan, Amjad Khan, Amjad Gul, Hazrat Bilal, Rafeeq Zaman, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Mudassar, Irfan Ullah, Khalid Ibrahim.

Captain: Amjad Gul. Vice-captain: Hazrat Bilal.

