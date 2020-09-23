ALV vs RCCL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cartaxo Match - Sept 23rd, 2020

Alvalade CC go up against Royal CC Lisbon in Wednesday's first fixture at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground. The ECS T10 entourage has reached Cartaxo with an aim to spread the love for cricket across Europe.

Alvalade are going into the game against Royal CC on the back of a victory against Rossio CC. Alvalade not only restricted their opposition to a sub-par total of 75 but also chased it down with two overs to spare.

Royal CC Lisbon haven't been in the best of form, suffering two defeats in two games. With the league starting to hit its peak, the team from Lisbon will look to change their fortunes against the slightly better Alvalade on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

Alvalade CC

Rana Saad Javed Khan, Arslan Ahmed, Davinder Singh, andGursewak Singh Gavy, Amit Datta, Arslan Nawaz, Rao Muhammad Imran, Kazim Ahmad, Amir Dar, Hamza Riasat, Hassan Nawaz Tarar, Zohaib Sarwar, Gagan Preet Singh, Parveen Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Muhammad Usman, Asad Ghumman, Surinder Paul, Adnan Akhtar, Tawinder Singh, Umair Sarwar, Waqar Sarfaraz and Waqas Jahangir.

Royal CC Lisbon

Arpit Kumar Yadav, Muhammad Irfan, Mandeep Singh, Jasbinder Singh, Navjit Singh, Amandeep Singh, Parwinder Singh, Gurjant Singh, Manjeet Singh, Parveen Singh, Kawaljit Singh, Anupkumar Shrivastav, Sukhwinder Singh, Sanjeev Kumar, Gurmail Singh, Dilraj Singh, Manjeet Singh Maan, Rashpal Singh, Onkar Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Narinder Gautam, Amarjeet Singh, Raju Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Sukhwinder Singh.

Predicted Playing XIs

Alvalade CC

Abdul Qazi, Gaganpreet Singh, Rana Sarwar, Parveen Singh Jr, Rao Muhammad, Amir Dar, Arslan Ahmed, Lovepreet Singh, Davinder Singh, Arslan Nawaz and Kazim Ahmad.

Royal CC Lisbon

Azher Andani, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Harpreet Singh, Imran Khan Jr, Absar Alam, Arslan Naseem, Munna Rahman, Rahul Bharadwaj, Binod Gyawali, Harjit Singh, Shivam Bhatia and Moshin Butt.

Match Details

Match: Alvalade CC vs Royal CC Lisbon

Date: 23rd September 2020 at 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

Pitch Report

A flat surface conducive for batting awaits the teams on Wednesday at ECS T10 Cartaxo. The teams have plundered bowlers and scored over 100 runs in the first few games of the tournament. Though fast bowlers have reaped the benefits in the initial overs of the innings, the Cartaxo Cricket Ground is a batting paradise. A high-scoring game is on the cards when these two sides clash.

ECS T10 Cartaxo Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ALV vs RCCL Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Qazi, R Muhammad, G Singh, Mandeep Singh Jr, A Ahmad, Parveen Singh Jr, P Singh, A Nawaz, Sukhwinder Singh Jr, K Ahmad and G Singh.

Captain: Parveen Singh Jr Vice-captain: R Muhammad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Qazi, R Sarwar, R Muhammad, Mandeep Singh Jr, A Ahmad, Parveen Singh Jr, P Singh, G Singh, Sukhwinder Singh Jr, K Ahmad, G Singh,

Captain: R Muhammad Vice-captain: Mandeep Singh Jr