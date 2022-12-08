ALY vs FTH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Match 109

The 109th match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see Ali Youngstars (ALY) squaring off against Fateh (FTH) at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Thursday, December 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ALY vs FTH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ali Youngstars have won five of their last 10 matches. Fateh, on the other hand, have won only three of their last 12 matches and will be keen to make a comeback in the upcoming matches.

Fateh will give it their all to win the match, but Ali Youngstars are expected to win this encounter.

ALY vs FTH Match Details

The 109th match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on December 8 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The game is set to start at 1:00 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ALY vs FTH, Match 109

Date and Time: 8th December 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling game. The last match played on this pitch was between Hawks CC and Lleida Tigers, where a total of 192 runs were scored for the loss of eight wickets.

ALY vs FTH Form Guide

ALY - Won 5 of their last 10 matches

FTH - Won 3 of their last 12 matches

ALY vs FTH Probable Playing XI

ALY Playing XI

No injury updates

Mubashar Ali (wk), Mohammad Tanzeer (C), Shahid Nazir, Jafar Iqbal, Waqas Basharat, Haroon Salik, Farooq Ahmed, Karamat Subhani, Nawaz Sharif, Usman Mushtaq, Israr Ahmed

FTH Playing XI

No injury updates

Ranjodh Singh, Surinder Singh, Waqas Mirza (wk), Sofiqul Islam, Gagandeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Randip Singh (C), Kuldeep Singh, Bilal Hassan, Ali Haider, Amritpal Singh

ALY vs FTH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Ali

M Ali is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in this match. W Mirza is another good pick for today's game.

Batters

H Salik

R Singh and H Salik are the two best batsman picks for the Dream11 team. S Nazir played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

R Singh-I

R Singh-I and K Subhani are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. B Basharat is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

G Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Singh and B Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. I Ahmed is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ALY vs FTH match captain and vice-captain choices

R Singh-I

R Singh-I will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has already earned 538 points in the last 12 matches.

K Subhani

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick K Subhani as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 451 points in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for ALY vs FTH, Match 109

R Singh-I

K Subhani

H Salik

W Mirza

G Singh

Ali Youngstars vs Fateh Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Ali Youngstars vs Fateh Dream11 Prediction Today

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Ali, W Mirza

Batters: H Salik, R Singh, S Nazir

All-rounders: K Subhani, R Singh-I

Bowlers: B Singh, I Ahmed, N Sharif, G Singh

Ali Youngstars vs Fateh Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Ali, W Mirza

Batters: H Salik, U Mushtaq, S Nazir

All-rounders: K Subhani, R Singh-I

Bowlers: B Singh, I Ahmed, N Sharif, G Singh

