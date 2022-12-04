ALY vs HAW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Match 97

Ali Youngstars (ALY) will face Hawks (HAW) in the 97th game of the ECS Barcelona T10 on Monday at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona (December 5). Here's everything you need to know about the ALY vs HAW Dream11 Prediction, playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch reports ahead of the game.

After three consecutive losses, Ali Youngstars won their previous game against RAS by four wickets. They will look to capitalize on their recent success against the Hawks, who have lost seven of their last eight games and are on the verge of elimination.

ALY vs HAW Match Details

The 97th games of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on December 5 at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona at 1:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ALY vs HAW, Match 97

Date and Time: December 5, 2022; 1:00 pm IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

ALY vs HAW, Pitch Report

The Montjuic Olympic Ground's pitch has been well-balanced. The pacers are likely to see some action with the new ball. There could also be some turn available for the spinners, making the contest between the bat and the ball equal.

Last 5 matches at this ground:

Matches Won by team batting first: 1.

Matches Won by team bowling first: 4.

Average 1st innings score: 87.

Average 2nd innings score: 86.

ALY vs HAW Probable Playing XI

ALY Playing XI

No injury updates

Mubashar Ali (wk), Mohammad Tanzeer (c), Shahid Nazir, Jafar Iqbal, Waqas Basharat, Haroon Salik, Farooq Ahmed, Karamat Subhani, Nawaz Sharif, Usman Mushtaq, Israr Ahmed.

HAW Playing XI

No injury updates

Kamran Zia (c&wk), Ameer Hamzah, Muhammad Sohail, Zafar Farhan, Muhammad Bilal, Umair Muhammad, Sheraz Ahmad, Umar Latif, Hussain Ali, Muhammad Sanaullah, Waheed Elahi.

ALY vs HAW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mubashar Ali (61 runs in four matches, Average: 15.85)

Mubashar has been one of his team's most effective players, accumulating 111 runs at an average of 15.85 in seven innings while also being excellent behind the stumps. He is a must-have for your Dream11 fantasy team for this match.

Top Batter Pick

Haroon Salik (29 runs and nine wickets in seven matches)

Salik is in great form and has looked stunning with the ball in the competition so far, taking nine wickets with a career-best of 4-11. His side is expected to rely upon him in upcoming games as well.

Top All-rounder Pick

Tanzeer Ur Rehman (63 runs & 10 wickets in seven matches)

Rehman has been a consistent performer for Ali Youngstars with both the bat and the ball and can be a great pick for your ALY vs HAW Dream11 fantasy team. He has amassed 63 runs and has also taken ten wickets in seven games.

Top Bowler Pick

Muhammad Sanaullah (Nine wickets in eight matches)

Sanaullah has picked up nine wickets in eight games and can prove to be a valuable player to have on your fantasy team. He will thus look to add to his wickets tally on Monday.

ALY vs HAW match captain and vice-captain choices

Muhammad Sohail

Sohail has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the competition so far. He has scored 116 runs while taking three wickets in eight games. Given his chances of bowling crucial overs, he is a promising captaincy option for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Ameer Hamzah

Ameer is a top all-rounder for his team and has shown some potential with both the bat and the ball, having scored 108 runs and taken four wickets in his last eight games. That makes him the perfect choice for vice-captaincy in your fantasy team.

Five Must-Picks for ALY vs HAW, Match 97

Ameer Hamzah

Muhammad Sohail

Zafar Farhan

Shahid Nazir

Jafar Iqbal

ALY vs HAW match expert tips 97th & 98th matches

Tanzeer Ur Rehman as captain of your ALY vs HAW Dream11 team could be the safest bet, given his all-round abilities and with the pitch favoring bowlers.

ALY vs HAW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 97 and 98 matches, Head To Head League

ALY vs HAW Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: K Zia

Batters: S Nazir, H Salik, M Bilal-II

All-Rounders: Tanzeer Rehman (c), M Sohail, A Hamzah (vc), K Subhani

Bowlers: M Sanaullah, I Ahmed, N Sharif

ALY vs HAW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 97 and 98 matches, Grand League

ALY vs HAW Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: K Zia

Batters: S Nazir, H Salik, M Bilal-II

All-Rounders: Tanzeer Rehman (c), M Sohail, A Hamzah, K Subhani

Bowlers: M Sanaullah (vc), I Ahmed, N Sharif

