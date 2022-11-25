ALY vs LIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Match 67

The 67th match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see Ali Youngstars (ALY) squaring off against the Lleida Tigers (LIT) at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Friday, November 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ALY vs LIT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament and will be eager to start on a positive note. The Lleida Tigers have various in-form players like Harpreet Singh and are one of the top contenders for the ECS T10 Barcelona 2022 season.

ALY vs LIT Match Details

The 67th match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on November 25 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The game is set to take place at 5:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ALY vs LIT, Match 67

Date and Time: November 25 2022, 5:00 pm IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, hence fans can expect a thrilling match today. The last match played on this pitch was between Hawks CC and Ripoll Warriors, where a total of 281 runs were scored at a loss of seven wickets.

ALY vs LIT Form Guide

ALY - Will be playing their first match.

LIT - Will be playing their first match.

ALY vs LIT Probable Playing XI

ALY Playing XI

No injury updates

Mubashar Ali (wk), Usman Mushtaq-1, Shahid Nazir-I, Haroon Salik, Shahid Nawaz-II, Babar Basharat, Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Zahid Akbar, Israr Ahmed, Nawaz Sharif, Farooq Ahmed-I

LIT Playing XI

No injury updates

Ahsan Raza (wk), Harpreet Singh, Sajad Ali, Ifraz Ahmed, Johar Khan, Muhammad Abu, Mohsin Raza, Imdad Khan, Junaid Afzal, Sajjad Ahmad, Adnan Mukhtar

ALY vs LIT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Ali

M Ali is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. A Raza is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

H Singh

S Nazir and H Singh are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. U Mushtaq played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

M Raza

B Basharat and M Raza are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they have been batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. I Khan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

U Muhammad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Raza-I and U Muhammad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Afzal is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ALY vs LIT match captain and vice-captain choices

H Singh

H Singh will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match.

B Basharat

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can choose B Basharat as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for ALY vs LIT, Match 67

H Singh

S Nazir

U Mushtaq

B Basharat

I Khan

Ali Youngstars vs Lleida Tigers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Ali Youngstars vs Lleida Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Raza, M Ali

Batters: H Singh, S Nazir, U Mushtaq

All-rounders: B Basharat, I Khan, M Raza

Bowlers: J Afzal, U Muhammad, A Raza-I

Ali Youngstars vs Lleida Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Ali

Batters: H Singh, S Nazir, U Mushtaq, A Sajjad

All-rounders: B Basharat, T Ur Rehman, M Raza

Bowlers: J Afzal, U Muhammad, A Raza-I

