ALY vs RAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Match 96

The 96th game of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see Ali Youngstars (ALY) square off against Raval Sporting CC (RAS) at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Saturday (December 3). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ALY vs RAS Dream11 Prediction, playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Youngstars have won three of their last six games. Raval, meanwhile, have won their last six. Youngstars will look to win the game , but Raval are expected to prevail.

ALY vs RAS Match Details

The 96th game of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on December 3 at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona at 7:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ALY vs RAS, Match 96

Date and Time: December 3, 2022; 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams could look to bat first. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so expect a thrilling game. The last game played here between Catalunya Tigers and Hawks CC saw 201 runs scored for the loss of seven wickets.

ALY vs RAS Form Guide

ALY - Won 3 of their last 6 matches

RAS - Won 6 of their last 6 matches

ALY vs RAS Probable Playing XIs

ALY

No injury updates

Usman Mushtaq, Mubashar Ali (wk), Shahid Nazir, Tanzeer Ur Rehman (c), Muhammad Riaz, Haroon Salik, Arslan Muhammad, Sohaib Khan, Nawaz Sharif, Israr Ahmed, Karamat Subhani

RAS

No injury updates

Chyet Sureshbhai Patel, Ishan Patel (c), Unnatkumar Patel, Manish Manwani, Datta Karan, Kishitij Patel (wk), Gopi Waraich, Zain Abideen, Om Mahyavanshi, Ranveer Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi

ALY vs RAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

K Patel

Patel is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. M Ali is another good pick.

Batters

H Salik

D Karan and H Salik are the two best batter picks. M Riaz played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

I Patel

M Manwani and I Patel are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. T Ur Rehman is another good pick.

Bowlers

G Mahyavanshi

The top bowler picks are G Mahyavanshi and N Ali. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. I Ahmed is another good pick.

ALY vs RAS match captain and vice-captain choices

I Patel

Patel bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of two overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a crucial innings here. He has scored 172 runs and taken six wickets in the last six games.

G Mahyavanshi

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Mahyavanshi the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken 11 wickets in the last six games.

Five Must-Picks for ALY vs RAS, Match 96

G Mahyavanshi

M Manwani

I Patel

T Ur Rehman

S Nazir

Ali Youngstars vs Raval Sporting CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Ali Youngstars vs Raval Sporting CC Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Ali, K Patel

Batters: S Nazir, D Karan, M Riaz

All-rounders: I Patel, M Manwani, T Ur Rehman

Bowlers: G Mahyavanshi, I Ahmed, N Ali

Ali Youngstars vs Raval Sporting CC Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: K Patel

Batters: S Nazir, H Salik, M Riaz

All-rounders: I Patel, M Manwani, T Ur Rehman, K Subhani

Bowlers: G Mahyavanshi, R Singh, N Sharif

