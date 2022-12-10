ALY vs RIW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona, Eliminator

Ali Youngsters (ALY) will lock horns with Ripoll Warriors (RIW) in the Eliminator of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Saturday, December 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about ALY vs RIW Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Ali Youngsters finished fourth in Group B with seven wins from their 14 group-stage matches. Ripoll Warriors, on the other hand, won six out of their 14 fixtures and finished fifth in the Group B standings.

The last time the two teams met, Ali Youngsters registered a 14-run victory over the Ripoll Warriors.

ALY vs RIW Match Details, ECS T10 Barcelona

The Eliminator of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be played at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Saturday, December 10. The match is set to take place at 01:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ALY vs RIW, ECS T10 Barcelona, Eliminator

Date and Time: 10th December 2022, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

ALY vs RIW Pitch Report

The track at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground generally favors the batters, who will get full value for their shots. The bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to control the flow of runs. The last three of the five matches played at the venue have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 5 Matches (ECS T10 Barcelona)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 126

Average second-innings score: 100

ALY vs RIW Form Guide (ECS T10 Barcelona)

ALY: W-L-L-W-L

RIW: L-W-L-L-L

ALY vs RIW probable playing 11s for today’s match

ALY injury/team news

No major injury updates.

ALY Probable Playing 11

Waqas Tahir, Muhammad Riaz, Mubashar Ali, Shahiz Nazir, Usman Mushtaq, Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Tajinder Singh, Nawaz Sharif, Haroon Salik, Babar Basharat, Karamat Subhani.

RIW injury/team news

No major injury updates.

RIW Probable Playing 11

Prince Dhiman, Muhammad Nazim, Saqib Muhammad, Waqar Khan, Karamjit Singh, Aqtadar Khan, Asim Maqbool, Saqib Javed, Imran Hussain, Muhammad Masood, Qaiser Zulfiqar.

ALY vs RIW Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mubashar Ali (14 matches, 264 runs, Strike Rate: 195.55)

Masood has scored 264 runs in 14 ECS T10 Barcelona matches. He can also help you fetch some valuable points from behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Shahid Nazir (14 matches, 297 runs, Strike Rate: 196.68)

Shahid has been phenomenal with the bat in the ECS T10 Barcelona, smashing 297 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of nearly 197. He could be a good utility pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Prince Dhiman (14 matches, 648 runs and 14 wickets, Strike Rate: 224.22 and Economy Rate: 10.48)

Prince is a must-have pick in your fantasy team. He has amassed 648 runs while also scalping 14 wickets in 14 matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Saqib Javed (12 matches, 14 wickets, Economy Rate: 11.73)

Javed has scalped 14 wickets in 12 ECS T10 Barcelona matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

ALY vs RIW match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Prince Dhiman

Dhiman has scored 648 runs and scalped 14 wickets in 14 matches. He could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team.

Tanzeer Ur Rehman

Rehman is one of his team's most promising prospects on the bowling front and could come in handy with the bat as well. He has scored 102 runs and also picked up 18 wickets in 13 ECS T10 Barcelona matches.

5 Must-pick players with stats for ALY vs RIW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Prince Dhiman: 648 runs and 14 wickets from 14 matches

Tanzeer Ur Rehman: 102 runs and 18 wickets in 13 matches

Saqib Javed: 14 wickets in 12 matches

Shahid Nazir: 297 runs in 14 matches

Mubashir Ali: 264 runs in 14 matches

ALY vs RIW match expert tips

Prince Dhiman could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball in the ALY vs RIW contest.

ALY vs RIW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Eliminator, Head to Head League

ALY vs RIW Dream11 Prediction Team, Eliminator, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mubashar Ali

Batters: Shahiz Nazir, Usman Mushtaq, Muhammad Nazim, Karamjit Singh

All-rounders: Tanzeer Ur Rehman (vc), Prince Dhiman (c), Karamat Subhani

Bowlers: Aqtadar Iqbal Khan, Saqib Javed, Raja Waqar Khan

ALY vs RIW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Eliminator, Grand Leagu

ALY vs RIW Dream11 Prediction Team, Eliminator, Grand Leagu

Wicketkeeper: Mubashar Ali

Batters: Shahiz Nazir (vc), Muhammad Nazim, Muhammad Riaz, Haroon Salik

All-rounders: Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Prince Dhiman (c), Karamat Subhani

Bowlers: Aqtadar Iqbal Khan, Nawaz Sharif, Raja Waqar Khan

