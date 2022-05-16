ALZ vs BOT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022, Match 1 and 2

Alby Zalmi (ALZ) will take on Botkyrka (BOT) in the first and second matches of the ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022 on Monday, May 16. The Norsborq Cricket Ground in Stockholm will host both contests.

Alby Zalmi secured wins in three of their eight games last season in the same competition. They finished fourth in their group and went on to defeat Huddinge in the final to win the tournament. Zalmi will be looking to have a similar run this year as well.

Meanwhile, Botkyrka won five of their eight matches in the group stage last season and finished second in the standings. They lost their first quarter-final against Huddinge by nine wickets and were knocked out.

ALZ vs BOT Probable Playing 11 Today

ALZ XI

Ismaeel Zia (wk), Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Basir Sahebi, Saad Anis, Shahed Ali, Zia Alozai, Tas Qureshi, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Lemar Momand, Usman Jabbar.

BOT XI

Wasif Muhammad (wk), Asad Iqbal, Aamer Riaz, Sufyan Gohar, Zeeshan Mahmood, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Muhammad Tarar, Gurpal Randhawa, Amir Khan, Osama Qureshi, Asif Khan.

Match Details

Match: ALZ vs BOT, ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022, Match 1 and 2.

Date and Time: 16th May, 2022, 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Norsborq Cricket Ground, Stockholm.

Pitch Report

The track might assist pace bowlers with the new ball in the early stages of the game but is an excellent batting wicket overall. Scores of over 100 are expected at this venue.

Today’s ALZ vs BOT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

I Zia is a dependable choice for the wicket-keeper role. He is capable of playing big knocks effortlessly and has amassed 1247 runs in 77 matches.

Batters

A Khalil is an immensely experienced player who will be hoping to put on a strong showing once again. He has scored 746 runs in 46 games and has also collected 42 wickets.

R Khan is a fantastic all-rounder who has a wealth of experience as well. In 41 T10 matches, he has scored 531 runs at a strike rate of over 166. He has also scalped 23 wickets.

All-rounders

M Tarar is a player you must have on your ALZ vs BOT Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scalped 10 wickets in 13 T10 matches at an average of 20.5 and an economy rate of 7.98. He has also notched up 153 runs.

Bowlers

Q Mir Afzal is also quite prolific and is expected to be the strike bowler for his side. He has taken 77 wickets in 61 matches at an economy rate of 7.77 and has also added 622 runs with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in ALZ vs BOT Dream11 prediction team

A Khalil (Alby Zalmi).

R Khan (Alby Zalmi).

M Tarar (Botkyrka).

Q Mir Afzal (Alby Zalmi).

G Randhawa (Botkyrka).

Important stats for ALZ vs BOT Dream11 prediction team

A Khalil: 746 runs and 42 wickets in 46 games.

R Khan: 531 runs and 26 wickets in 41 games.

M Tarar: 153 runs and 10 wickets in 13 games.

Q Mir Afzal: 622 runs and 77 wickets in 61 games.

G Randhawa: 565 runs and 7 wickets in 52 games.

ALZ vs BOT Dream11 Prediction Today

Alby Zalmi vs Botkyrka Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Zia, A Khalil, R Khan, S Gohar, Z Mahmood, G Randhawa, M Tarar, S Ali, A Khan, L Momand, Q Mir Afzal.

Captain: A Khalil | Vice-Captain: R Khan.

Alby Zalmi vs Botkyrka Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: I Zia, W Muhammad, A Khalil, R Khan, S Gohar, Z Mahmood, G Randhawa, M Tarar, A Khan, L Momand, Q Mir Afzal.

Captain: M Tarar | Vice-Captain: Q Mir Afzal.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra