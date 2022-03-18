ALZ vs BRI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Championship Week Match 16

Alby Zalmi CC (ALZ) will take on the Brigade (BRI) in the Championship Week's 16th match of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Friday.

Alby Zalmi CC, on the other hand, find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table, having lost all four of their games. They lost to Pak I Care Badalona by three runs in their last match. The Brigade, on the other hand, are fourth in the standings with two wins from four games. They lost their last match against Tunbridge Wells by 25 runs.

ALZ vs BRI Probable Playing 11 Today

ALZ XI

Shahed Ali, Rahel Khan (C), Azam Khalil, Ziakhan Alozai, Tas Qureshi, Basir Sahebi, Ismaeel Zia (WK), Javaid Dawoodzai, Faseeh Choudhary, Zabihullah Niazy, Lemar Momand.

BRI XI

Graeme McCarter, Ryan MacBeth, Andrew Britton (C), David Murdock, Iftikhar Hussain, Ryan Barr, David Barr, Nick Gray, Simon Olphert (WK), Adam McDaid, Jack Hall.

Match Details

ALZ vs BRI, Championship Week, Match 16, ECL T10

Date and Time: 18th March 2022, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in a five-over game at the venue being 65 runs.

Today's ALZ vs BRI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ismaeel Zia: Zia has smashed 33 runs at a strike rate of 150.00 in 11 outings. He can also help you fetch some crucial fantasy points from behind the stumps.

Batters

Adam McDaid: McDaid has scored 182 runs at a strike rate of 158.26 in nine matches. He could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your team.

Ziakhan Alozai: Alozai has scored 110 runs at a strike rate of 150.00, while also picking up 12 wickets in 12 matches. He is surely a must-have pick for this game.

All-rounders

Iftikhar Hussain: Hussain has scored 156 runs at a strike rate of 175.28 and picked up 15 wickets in 13 matches. He is a no-brainer captaincy choice for this game.

Azam Khalil: Khalil has scored 224 runs at a strike rate of 158.86, while also taking eight wickets in 13 matches.

Bowlers

Tasaduq Hussain: Hussain has picked up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 7.65 in 13 matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

David Barr: Barr has been in decent form in the ECL T10, having scalped 14 wickets at an economy rate of 9.22 in 13 matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in ALZ vs BRI Dream11 prediction team

Iftikhar Hussain (BRI) - 809 points

Ryan MacBeth (BRI) - 688 points

Azam Khalil (ALZ) - 633 points

Tasaduq Hussain (ALZ) - 632 points

David Barr (BRI) - 614 points

Important Stats for ALZ vs BRI Dream11 prediction team

Iftikhar Hussain: 156 runs and 15 wickets in 13 matches; SR - 175.28 and ER - 8.09

Ryan MacBeth: 107 runs and 15 wickets in 13 matches; SR - 172.58 and ER – 9.54

Tasaduq Hussain: 66 runs and 14 wickets in 13 matches; SR - 143.47 and ER - 7.65

Azam Khalil: 224 runs and 8 wickets in 13 matches; SR - 158.86 and ER – 9.12

Ziakhan Alozai: 110 runs and 12 wickets in 12 matches; SR - 150.00 and ER – 9.10

ALZ vs BRI Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10)

ALZ vs BRI Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ismaeel Zia, Ziakhan Alozai, Shahed Ali, Adam McDaid, Azam Khalil, Ryan MacBeth, Andrew Britton, Iftikhar Hussain, Tasaduq Hussain, Ryan Barr, Lemar Momand.

Captain: Iftikhar Hussain. Vice-captain: Azam Khalil.

ALZ vs BRI Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ismaeel Zia, Ziakhan Alozai, Shahed Ali, Adam McDaid, Azam Khalil, Graeme McCarter, Andrew Britton, Iftikhar Hussain, Tasaduq Hussain, Ryan Barr, David Barr.

Captain: Iftikhar Hussain. Vice-captain: Ziakhan Alozai.

Captain: Iftikhar Hussain. Vice-captain: Ziakhan Alozai.

