ALZ vs BRI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Championship Week Match 4

The fourth match of this week's European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022 has Brigade (BRI) taking on Alby Zalmi (ALZ) at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Tuesday.

Swedish champions Alby Zalmi are finally in action in the Championship Week as they take on hot favorites Bridgade in a shortened five-over-a-side game. Alby Zalmi stunned everyone as they came out of a group that featured 2019 finalists VOC Rotterdam and MSC Frankfurt. However, they face a stern test in the form of Brigade, who are one of the strongest teams in the competition. With the likes of Greame McCarter and Andy McDaid in their ranks, Brigade will fancy a win today. But with this being a five-over game, an even contest beckons on what promises to be a thrilling day of cricket at the Cartama Oval.

ALZ vs BRI Probable Playing 11 Today

BRI XI

Graeme McCarter, Ryan MacBeth, Andy Britton (c), Andy McDaid, Iftikhar Hussain, David Barr, Ryan Barr, David Murdock, Nick Gray, Simon Olphert (wk) and Oisin Reynolds

ALZ XI

Shahed Ali, Rahel Khan (c), Taj Hussain, Azam Khalil, Ismaeel Zia (wk), Tas Qureshi, Zabihullah Niazy, Ziakhan Alozai, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Usman Jabbar and Lemar Momand

Match Details

ALZ vs BRI, European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022, Championship Week, Match 4

Date and Time: 17th March 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

Although a high-scoring game beckons at the Cartama Oval, the conditions could go against the batters. The ball could hold up in the outfield due to rain over the last few days. The pacers should get some swing with the new ball, making for a crucial powerplay phase. Both teams will ideally look to chase in what is a shortened game with anything over the 50-run mark being a good total.

Today’s ALZ vs BRI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ismaeel Zia: Ismaeel Zia has been decent with the bat in the ECL this season, scoring quick runs down the order. The Alby Zalmi keeper can also be used as a floater depending on the situation and given his keeping skills, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Adam McDaid: Adam McDaid was a crucial part of the Brigade's success in the group stage, scoring big runs in the middle order. He was the perfect foil for Iftikhar Hussain and Graeme McCarter, owing to his ability to rotate the strike and find gaps. With McDaid in decent form, he is a good addition to your ALZ vs BRI Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Azam Khalil: Azam Khalil is perhaps Alby Zalmi's best player, consistently turning out good performances with both the bat and ball. While his bowling ability holds the key in the middle overs, Azam's batting prowess is what sets him apart. Given the form that he is in, Khalil is a must-have in your ALZ vs BRI Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

David Barr: David Barr is one of the highest wicket-takers in the ECL this season with 10 wickets in nine games. The Brigade pacer will be keen to sustain his wicket-taking form and with the conditions suiting him early on, Barr should be a fine pick in your ALZ vs BRI Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in ALZ vs BRI Dream11 prediction team

Iftikhar Hussain (BRI) - 619 points

Tasaduq Hussain (ALZ) - 510 points

David Barr (BRI) - 524 points

Important stats for ALZ vs BRI Dream11 prediction team

Graeme McCarter - 224 runs in 9 ECL T10 2022 matches

Azam Khalil - 170 runs in 9 ECL T10 2022 matches

David Barr - 13 wickets in 9 ECL T10 2022 matches

ALZ vs BRI Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10 2022)

ALZ vs BRI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Zia, Z Alozai, S Ali, A McDaid, G McCarter, R Khan, A Khalil, I Hussain, T Hussain, L Momand and D Barr

Captain: I Hussain. Vice-captain: A Khalil.

ALZ vs BRI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: I Zia, Z Alozai, D Murdock, A McDaid, G McCarter, A Britton, A Khalil, I Hussain, T Hussain, Q Mir Afzal and D Barr

Captain: A Khalil. Vice-captain: G McCarter.

