ALZ vs CAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket League 2022, Match 4

Alby Zalmi CF (ALZ) will take on Calpe Giants (CAG) in the fourth match of the European Cricket League 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Monday.

Alby Zalmi are one of the most reputed clubs in Sweden and they’ve been victors of many championships in the past. Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, and Qudratullah Mir Afzal will be the players to keep an eye out for from their side.

On the other hand, the Calpe Giants won the ECS T10 Gibraltar recently by defeating Tarik in the final by six wickets. They have shown plenty of resilience and grit and know how to handle pressure.

ALZ vs CAG Probable Playing 11 Today

ALZ XI

Zabihullah Niazy, Muhammad-Saad Nawaz, Ziakhan Alozai, Samiallah Khalil, Shahed Ali, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Aman Khan Zahid, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Faseeh Tariq Choudhary, Usman Jabbar.

CAG XI

Balaji Avinash Pai, Luke Collado, Louis Bruce, Joseph Marples, Richard Lake, Kenroy Nestor, Maanav Nayak, Iain Latin, Samarth Bodha, Michael Kelly, Richard Cunningham.

Match Details

Match: Alby Zalmi CF vs Calpe Giants, European Cricket League 2022, Match 4.

Date and Time: 28 February, 2022, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground as the ball skids and comes on to the bat quite well. 120 could prove to be the par score at this venue and the side winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first.

Today’s ALZ vs CAG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

B Avinash Pai: Pai is a decent choice for the wicket-keeper position in the Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 199 runs in nine ECN games at a strike rate of 156.69 and has a high score of 75 not out.

Batters

L Bruce: Bruce is a more than capable batter who can take on the bowlers at any point of the game. He has scored 119 runs in nine ECN matches at a strike rate of 123.95 and has also picked up five wickets.

All-rounders

A Khalil: Khalil is a brilliant all-rounder who can prove to be a great captaincy choice for your ALZ vs CAG Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has chalked up 344 runs in 19 games at an average of 28.66 and has also picked up 21 wickets at an economy rate of 7.66.

R Khan: Khan has a brilliant record in ECS competitions. In 15 games, he has scored 237 runs at a strike rate of 172.99 and scalped 23 wickets at an economy rate of 6.72.

Bowlers

Q Mir Afzal: He is a great bowler who is known to pick up wickets at regular intervals. Mir Afzal can get his side timely breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in ALZ vs CAG Dream11 prediction team

A Khalil (Alby Zalmi CF)

K Nestor (Calpe Giants)

R Khan (Alby Zalmi CF)

L Bruce (Calpe Giants)

Z Alozai (Alby Zalmi CF)

Important stats for ALZ vs CAG Dream11 prediction team

A Khalil: 344 runs and 21 wickets.

R Khan: 237 runs and 23 wickets.

L Bruce: 119 runs and 5 wickets.

B Avinash Pai: 199 runs and 1 wicket.

ALZ vs CAG Dream11 Prediction Today

Alby Zalmi CF vs Calpe Giants Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Avinash Pai, Z Alozai, J Marples, L Bruce, M Nawaz, A Khalil, K Nestor, R Khan, Q Mir Afzal, T Hussain, S Bodha.

Captain: K Nestor | Vice-Captain: A Khalil.

Alby Zalmi CF vs Calpe Giants Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Avinash Pai, Z Alozai, T Hussain, J Marples, L Bruce, M Nawaz, A Khalil, R Khan, Q Mir Afzal, T Hussain, S Bodha.

Captain: Z Alozai | Vice-Captain: B Avinash Pai.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra