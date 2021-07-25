ALZ vs DIF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For ECS T10 Stockholm Match 26

Alby Zalmi CF will be up against Djurgardens IF in the 26th match of the ECS T10 Stockholm at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Monday.

Alby Zalmi CF will kick off their ECS T10 Stockholm campaign with this very game. They fell to a 42-run defeat to eventual champion Pakistanska Forening in the semi-finals of the ECS T10 Stockholm last season and had to suffice with the Bronze Trophy after finishing third overall. Nonetheless, they have a good mix of experienced campaigners and talented youngsters who will be hoping to get their hands around the ECS T10 Stockholm trophy this time around.

Djurgardens IF, on the other hand, are having a tremendous season thus far. They have won two in two and are comfortably perched atop the Group B standings. Djurgardens IF defeated Huddinge in their opening game before registering a stunning 22-run victory over ECS T10 Botkyrka champions Nacka. The table-toppers will be hoping to pick up another win from Monday's game and continue their unbeaten run in the ECS T10 Stockholm.

Squads to choose from

Alby Zalmi CF

Azam Khalil, Rahel Khan (C), Nouman Talib, Ismaeel Zia (WK), Taraq Rahman, Taj Hussain, Tas Qureshi, Yakob Safi, Shahed Ali, Zia Alozai, Syed Wasti, Faseeh Choudhary, Munib Safi, Zabiullah Niazy, Sami Khalil, Fareed Khan, Aman Zahid, Usman Iftikhar, Muhammad Zeeshan, Talha Masood, Saad Anis, Musab Omer and Qudratullah Mir Afzal.

Djurgardens IF

Mitch O’Connor (C), Liam Karlsson, Daniel Nissila, Joshua Goddard, Aritra Bhakat (WK), Prashant Shukla, Shahzeb Choudhry, Wynand Boshoff, Anand Joshi, Benedict Chambers, Alex Tesdorf, Deepak Chandel, Ankit Dubey, Asim Bukhari, Richie Robbins, Rahul Singh, Manir Hossain, Sesanka Katuri, Serge Conein and Zairi Baig.

ALZ vs DIF Probable Playing 11 Today

Alby Zalmi CF

Azam Khalil, Rahel Khan (C), Ismaeel Zia (WK), Tas Qureshi, Shahed Ali, Zia Alozai, Faseeh Choudhary, Sami Khalil, Usman Iftikhar, Muhammad Zeeshan, Qudratullah Mir Afzal.

Djurgardens IF

Richie Robbins, Asim Bukhari, Prashant Shukla, Aritra Bhakat (WK), Deepak Chandel, Shahzeb Choudhry, Pierre du Plessis, Mitch O'Connor (C), Ryan Kingsley, Zairi Baig, Liam Karlsson.

Match Details

Match: Alby Zalmi CF vs Djurgardens IF, Match 26

Date & Time: 26th July 2021, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Stadium, Stockholm.

Pitch report

The 22-yard surface at the Norsborg Cricket Stadium is a sporting one that has something to offer for both the batsmen and bowlers. The pacers have enjoyed great success on this ground and are expected to dictate the proceedings on Monday. The batsmen, meanwhile, will need to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears.

The wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to chase. Hence, the teams winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a healthy total on the board.

ALZ vs DIF Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Stockholm)

ALZ vs DIF Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Stockholm

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mitch O'Connor, Azam Khalil, Rahel Khan, Asim Bukhari, Tas Qureshi, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Shahzeb Choudhry, Faseeh Choudhary, Sami Khalil, Prashant Shukla, Liam Karlsson.

Captain: Shahzeb Choudhry. Vice-captain: Azam Khalil.

ALZ vs DIF Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Stockholm

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mitch O'Connor, Azam Khalil, Rahel Khan, Asim Bukhari, Tas Qureshi, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Shahzeb Choudhry, Ryan Kingsley, Sami Khalil, Prashant Shukla, Liam Karlsson.

Captain: Azam Khalil. Vice-captain: Shahzeb Choudhry.

