ALZ vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022, Match 2nd Semi-final

Alby Zalmi (ALZ) will encounter Hammarby (HAM) in the second semi-final of the ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022 on Saturday at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm.

Alby Zalmi's dominant performance in the tournament continues, as they have yet to lose a game. They advanced to the semi-finals after defeating Umea by 15 runs in the third quarter-final. They are the top contenders to win the league title this season, given the way they are thrashing opponents.

Meanwhile, Hammarby are on a three-match winning streak after defeating Linkoping by nine wickets in their previous game. They will try their hardest to beat Alby Zalmi and make it to the final.

ALZ vs HAM Probable Playing XIs

ALZ XI

Sami Khalil, Azam Khalil (c), Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Faseeh Choudhary, Lemar Momand, Ismaeel Zia (wk), Muhammad Zeeshan, Shahed Ali, Tas Qureshi, Usman Jabbar, Zia Alozai

HAM XI

Khalid Mehmood, Azam Mohammad, Arslan Ali (wk), Farhan Ali, Imran Ullah, Aftab Ahmad, Muhammad Munir (c), Javed Ahmad, Humaiz Javed, Assad Javed, Syed Faizan

Match Details

Match: ALZ vs HAM, ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022, Match 2nd Semi-final

Date and Time: May 28, 2022; 02:30 PM IST.

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm.

Pitch Report

Given the recent games played here, the wicket appears to be a batting track. At this venue, the average first-innings score is around 87 runs. This trend is expected to continue in this match.

Today’s ALZ vs ALZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Arslan Ali: Arslan's batting performance has been abysmal thus far, with only 95 runs in nine games. The team will expect him to play well, and he will try to capitalize on this opportunity.

Batters

Azam Khalil: Khalil has done exceptionally well for his side. He has scored 179 runs and taken 11 wickets in nine games at an exceptional average of 7.54. He could prove to be an asset for your Dream11 fantasy team in this game.

All-rounders

Azam Mohammad: He is a wonderful all-rounder who has done well so far in the competition. He has amassed 158 runs and has picked up 12 wickets at an impressive average of 8.33 in nine games. Azam is undoubtedly a must-have for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Aftab Ahmad: He has picked up seven wickets at an average of 19 and an economy rate of 8.14. Aftab could prove to be a valuable pick for your ALZ vs HAM Dream11 fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in ALZ vs HAM Dream11 prediction team

Ismaeel Zia (ALZ) – 197 points.

Farukh Choudhary (ALZ) – 138 points.

Zia Alozai (ALZ) – 254 points.

Key stats for ALZ vs HAM Dream11 prediction team

Khalid Mehmmod - 123 runs and five wickets in nine games; batting average: 13.66.

Azam Khalil – 179 runs and 11 wickets in nine games; bowling average: 7.54.

Muhammad Munir - Seven wickets in nine games; bowling average: 17.28.

ALZ vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Sweden 2022)

ALZ vs HAM Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Azam Khalil, Sami Khalil, Javed Ahmad, Arslan Ali, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Muhammad Munir, Khalid Mehmood, Azam Mohammad, Faseeh Choudhary, Aftab Ahmad, Tas Qureshi

Captain: Azam Khalil | Vice-captain: Azam Mohammad.

ALZ vs HAM Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Azam Khalil, Sami Khalil, Javed Ahmad, Arslan Ali, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Muhammad Munir, Khalid Mehmood, Azam Mohammad, Faseeh Choudhary, Aftab Ahmad, Tas Qureshi

Captain: Azam Mohammad | Vice-captain: Azam Khalil.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee