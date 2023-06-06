ALZ vs HUD Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECS Sweden T10 match – June 6, 2023  

Alby Zalmi (ALZ) and Huddinge (HUD) face off n the KCC T10 Challengers League on Tuesday (June 6) at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm, Sweden.

It's the fourth game of the day in the championship. The game will start at 6:30 pm IST, and one can watch the match live on Fancode. On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the ALZ vs HUD game:

#3 Omran Zazai (HUD) – 8.5 credits

Omran Zazai has played 14 T10 games thus far in his career, where he has scored 260 runs at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 209.67 with a top score of 39 to show for his efforts.

He has also picked up four wickets in eight overs at an economy rate of 8.37. Fantasy users should pick him in their teams for the ALZ vs HUD game.

#2 Zia Alozai (ALZ) – 8 credits

Zia Alozai is a handy player and should be picked up for the ALZ vs HUD game. In 36 T10 games, he has scored 356 runs at an average of 17.80 and a strike rate of 151.48, with a top score of 55.

He has also been impressive with the ball, picking up 33 wickets in 57.1 overs at an economy rate of 8.16.

#1 Azam Khalil (ALZ) – 9 credits

Azam Khalil is an experienced campaigner in the T10 format, so he should be picked in fantasy teams for the ALZ vs HUD game.

The veteran has racked up as many as 1027 runs in 67 games at an average of 20.95 and a strike rate of 170.31 with a top score of 53. He also has 64 wickets to his name at an economy rate of 8.57.

