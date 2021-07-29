ALZ vs HUD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For ECS T10 Stockholm, Match 38

Alby Zalmi CF will be up against Huddinge in the 38th match of ECS T10 Stockholm at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Thursday.

Alby Zalmi CF have won just two out of their six ECS T10 Stockholm matches and are currently placed in fourth spot in the Group B points table. They won their last match against Djurgardens IF by a 32-run margin. Huddinge, on the other hand, have won three out of their six ECS T10 Stockholm matches and are currently placed just above their opponents in the Group B standings. Their last match against Nacka was abandoned due to rain.

ALZ vs HUD Probable Playing 11 Today

ALZ XI

Rahel Khan (C), Shahed Ali, Sami Khalil (WK), Zia Alozai, Azam Khalil, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Aman Zahid, Muhammad Zeeshan, Nouman Talib, Ismaeel Zia, Faseeh Choudhary.

HUD XI

Abdul Rashid Khan (C & WK), Farhad Momand, Saeed Ahmad, Sami Rahmani, Wakil Jalali, Nasir Iqbal, Javaid Dawoodzai, Bakht Pervaiz, Imal Zuwak, Tariq Zuwak, Hijrat Khan.

Match Details

ALZ vs HUD, Match 38, ECS T10 Stockholm

Date and Time: 29th July 2021, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Norsborg Cricket Ground is a flat batting wicket. The ball will come on to the bat nicely, enabling the batsmen to play shots on the up. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The average first innings score in the last two complete ECS T10 Stockholm games played at the venue is 114 runs.

Today’s ALZ vs HUD Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Imal Zuwak: Zuwak has been in decent touch with the bat so far this season. He has scored 55 runs at a strike rate of 152.77 in his three outings and is surely a must-pick for your fantasy team.

Batsmen

Saeed Ahmad: He is a hard-hitting batsman who can score some quick-fire runs for his team on Thursday. Ahmad has scored 46 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 230 while also picking up five wickets in the six ECS T10 Stockholm matches he has played this season.

Shahed Ali: Ali has scored 43 runs at a strike rate of 172 and also picked up two wickets in just four matches this season.

All-rounders

Rahel Khan: Khan has impressed everyone with his all-around performances so far this season. He has scored 122 runs at a strike rate of close to 200 while also picking up nine wickets in six matches.

Sami Rahmani: He is expected to do well with both the bat and ball in the upcoming ECS T10 Stockholm match. Rahmani has scored 46 runs at a strike rate of 170.37 and also picked up two wickets at an economy rate of nine in his six outings.

Bowlers

Nasir Iqbal: He has picked up three wickets, including his best figures of 2/23, and also scored 71 runs at a strike rate of close to 170 in six matches this season. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Aman Zahid: Zahid has failed to perform with the ball in the ongoing season, managing to pick up a single wicket in six ECS T10 Stockholm matches. However, he is a quality bowler who can prove to be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in ALZ vs HUD Dream11 prediction team

Rahel Khan (ALZ) - 506 points

Azam Khalil (ALZ) - 382 points

Zia Alozai (ALZ) - 282 points

Saeed Ahmad (HUD) - 264 points

Nasir Iqbal (HUD) - 221 points

Important Stats for ALZ vs HUD Dream11 prediction team

Rahel Khan: 122 runs and nine wickets in six matches; SR - 196.77 and ER - 8.34

Nasir Iqbal: 71 runs and three wickets in six matches; SR - 169.04 and ER - 11.63

Azam Khalil: 106 runs and seven wickets in six matches; SR - 147.22 and ER - 7.41

Saeed Ahmad: 46 runs and five wickets in six matches; SR - 230 and ER - 11.46

Farhad Momand: 63 runs and two wickets in six matches; SR - 161.53 and ER - 4

ALZ vs HUD Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Stockholm)

ALZ vs HUD Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Stockholm

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Imal Zuwak, Shahed Ali, Saeed Ahmad, Tariq Zuwak, Rahel Khan, Zia Alozai, Azam Khalil, Wakil Jalali, Aman Zahid, Hijrat Khan, Nasir Iqbal.

Captain: Rahel Khan. Vice-captain: Azam Khalil.

ALZ vs HUD Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Stockholm

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Imal Zuwak, Shahed Ali, Saeed Ahmad, Farhad Momand, Rahel Khan, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Azam Khalil, Sami Rahmani, Aman Zahid, Hijrat Khan, Nasir Iqbal.

Captain: Azam Khalil. Vice-captain: Rahel Khan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar