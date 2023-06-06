ALZ vs HUD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS Sweden T10 2023, Match 9

Alby Zalmi (ALZ) will take on Huddinge (HUD) in the ninth match of the ECS Sweden T10 2023 at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm on Tuesday, June 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ALZ vs HUD Dream11 prediction.

The two teams were the finalists of the ECS Sweden T10 2021, with Alby Zalmi ultimately winning the crown. Both teams had middling runs in the group stage before dominating the knockout rounds.

While this will be the third game of the day for Alby Zalmi, it will be the first for Huddinge.

ALZ vs HUD Match Details, ECS Sweden T10 2023

The ninth match of the ECS Sweden T10 2023 between Alby Zalmi and Huddinge will be played on June 6 at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ALZ vs HUD, Match 9, ECS Sweden T10 2023

Date & Time: June 6th 2023, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

ALZ vs HUD Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm is usually a good one to bat on, and a high-scoring game could well be on the cards today.

ALZ vs HUD Probable Playing 11 today

Alby Zalmi Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Alby Zalmi Probable Playing XI: Shahed Ali, Azam Khalil, Aman Momand, Zabihullah Niazy, Zia Alozai, Basir Sahebi, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Sami Khalil, Ismaeel Zia (wk), Muhammad Zeeshan, Aman Zahid.

Huddinge Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Huddinge Probable Playing XI: Imal Zuwak (wk), Tariq Zuwak, Nasir Iqbal, Saeed Ahmed, Farhad Momand, Wakil Jalali, Samiullah Ramani, Kamran Momand, Omran Zazai, Bakht Pervaiz, Akmal Zuwak.

Today’s ALZ vs HUD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Imal Zuwak

Imal Zuwak has a good record in ECS cricket. The HUD wicketkeeper-batter has scored 211 runs at an average of 35.16 and a strike rate of 206.86.

Top Batter Pick

Omran Zazai

Omran Zazai has amassed 260 runs while striking at 209.67 in his ECS career. He can also come in handy with his right-arm pace, having picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 8.37.

Top All-rounder Pick

Zia Alozai

Zia Alozai can be effective with both bat and ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 356 runs at a strike rate of 151.48. He has also taken 33 wickets at an economy rate of 8.16 in his ECS career.

Top Bowler Pick

Farhad Momand

Farhad Momand can prove to be a wicket-taking option. He bowls economically and can also contribute with the bat lower down the order.

ALZ vs HUD match captain and vice-captain choices

Azam Khalil

Azam Khalil is an experienced cricketer, having played 67 matches in his ECS career. He has scored 1027 runs at a strike rate of 170.31 in addition to taking 64 wickets at an economy rate of 8.57.

Samiullah Ramani

Samiullah Ramani has a good record with both the bat and ball in ECS cricket. The seam-bowling all-rounder has smashed 288 runs at a strike rate of 213.33 with the aid of 22 fours and as many sixes. On the bowling front, he has picked up 11 scalps.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ALZ vs HUD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Omran Zazai (HUD)

Imal Zuwak (HUD)

Azam Khalil (ALZ)

Samiullah Ramani (HUD)

ALZ vs HUD match expert tips

The likes of Omran Zazai, Azam Khalil, Zia Alozai, Samiullah Ramani, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, and Nasir Iqbal will be the ones to watch out for in the ALZ vs HUD contest.

ALZ vs HUD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Ismaeel Zia, Imal Zuwak

Batters: Omran Zazai (c), Shahed Ali

All-rounders: Azam Khalil (vc), Zia Alozai, Samiullah Ramani, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Nasir Iqbal, Wakil Jalali

Bowlers: Farhad Momand

ALZ vs HUD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Ismaeel Zia, Imal Zuwak

Batters: Omran Zazai, Kamran Momand, Muhammad Zeeshan

All-rounders: Azam Khalil, Zia Alozai (vc), Samiullah Ramani (c), Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Nasir Iqbal

Bowlers: Farhad Momand

