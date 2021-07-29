ALZ vs HUD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report

Alby Zalmi CC will take on Huddinge in the 38th and 40th matches of the ECS Stockholm T10 on Thursday at the Norsborg Cricket Ground.

Alby Zalmi are in fourth place in the points table, with just two wins from six games. They beat Djurgardens IF in their previous game by 32 runs, though. Meanwhile, Huddinge are in second place with three wins from six games and have already booked their place in the knockouts.

Their last match, though, was abandoned midway due to inclement weather.

ALZ vs HUD Probable Playing 11s

Alby Zalmi CC

Nouman Talib, Muhammad Zeeshan, Rahel Khan (C), Azam Khalil, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Usman Iftikhar, Zia Alozai, Ismaeel Zia (wk), Sami Khalil, Faseeh Choudhary, Aman Zahid.

Huddinge

Farhad Momand, Abdul Rashid Khan (C) (wk), Saeed Ahmed, Akmal Zuwak, Sami Rahmani, Wakil Jalali, Hameed Zuwak, Nasir Iqbal, Javaid Dawoodzai, Imran Saddad, Bakht Pervaiz.

Match Details

Match: ALZ vs HUD, ECS Stockholm T10.

Date and Time: 29th July, 2:30 PM and 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Norsborg Cricket Ground is conducive to bowlers. So the team winning the toss should look to bat first and pile on the runs to put pressure on the opposition.

Today’s ALZ vs HUD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Abdul Rashid Khan - Rashid Khan is the man to watch out for in this game, as he has been in fine shape all tournament and is a must-pick in today's team.

Batsmen

Zia Alozai - Alozai has performed admirably with the bat while also contributing with his fielding. He has the ability to turn matches around.

Saeed Ahmad - Ahmad has been in excellent form in this tournament and will look to continue the same in this clash. He has the potential to be a key player in today's game as well.

All-rounders

Rahel Khan - Rahel Khan is the Alby Zalmi CC's captain and an exceptional all-rounder. In today's game, he is capable of being a match-winner and is a must pick in the ALZ vs HUD Dream11 team.

Sami Rahmani - Rahmani has been Huddinge's standout performer in this tournament. He is a significant asset because of his versatility to contribute in both departments of the game.

Bowlers

Sami Khalil - Sami Khalil is a quality player, an unorthodox one, which adds to his allure.

Nasir Iqbal - Iqbal's performance has been solid throughout the tournament. He has taken key wickets and has delivered a few crucial knocks with the bat.

5 best players to pick in ALZ vs HUD Dream11 team

Rahel Khan - 506 points.

Azam Khalil - 382 points.

Zia Alozai - 282 points.

Saeed Ahmad - 264 points.

Nasir Iqbal - 221 points.

Key stats for ALZ vs HUD Dream11 team

Rahel Khan - 6 matches, 122 runs, 9 wickets.

Azam Khalil - 6 matches, 106 runs, 7 wickets.

Nasir Iqbal - 6 matches, 71 runs, 3 wickets.

Saeed Ahmad - 6 matches, 46 runs, 5 wickets.

Zia Alozai - 4 matches, 72 runs, 4 wickets.

ALZ vs HUD Dream11 Prediction

ALZ vs HUD ECS Dream11 Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rashid Khan, Saeed Ahmad, Farhad Momand, Tariq Zuwak, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Zia Alozai, Sami Rahmani, Nasir Iqbal, Sami Khalil, Khan Zahid.

Captain: Rahel Khan. Vice-Captain: Nasir Iqbal.

ALZ vs HUD Dream11 Team 2 - ECS T10 Stockholm 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rashid Khan, Saeed Ahmad, Farhad Momand, Muhammad Zeeshan, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Zia Alozai, Sami Rahmani, Nasir Iqbal, Sami Khalil, Hijrat Khan.

Captain: Azam Khalil. Vice-Captain: Saeed Ahmad.

Edited by Bhargav