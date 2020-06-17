ALZ vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm League Match - June 18th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for ALZ vs IND match of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

Indiska CC take on Alby Zalmi CC in Match 17 of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

ECS T10 Stockholm League

The final day of league fixtures in the ECS T10 Stockholm League is all set to begin as Alby Zalmi CC and Indiska CC face off in a virtual knockout game. Although both teams started off with a win on the opening day, they find themselves in the middle of the points table.

Indiska CC, who won a nail-biting game against Stockholm CC in Game 1, have four points to their credit so far. They come into this game on the back of a disheartening loss to Pakistanska Foreningen and will be looking to overcome the disappointment with a solid performance.

On the other hand, Alby Zalmi, refreshed after a day off, have three points from their three games, although that doesn't tell the complete story. While they did finish second best to a dominant Kista CC, Alby Zalmi posted the highest score of the tournament in their campaign opener against Stockholm Mumbai Indians on Monday.

Despite finding themselves below Indiska on the points table, they are the firm favourites heading into this game.

Squads to choose from

Indiska CC

Dipanjan Dey, Arijit Ghosh, Suhas Murali, Imran Khan, Abhishek Kaul, Sanjay Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Bhargav Kumar, Lalljeet Maan, Sachin Sharma, Nirmal Iyer, Ribhu Yadav, Harish Rishi, Rajesh Kumar, Chiranjeevi Vattiri, Apoorv Gupta, Viney Dhar, Rahul Yadav, Shaukat, Sanjay Kumar Sareen, Keyur Patel, Srikant Parmeshwar, Gurvinder Singh, Murlidhar Tikyani

Alby Zalmi CC

Farqaleet Kirmani, Ismaeel Zia, Amanullah Safi, Saad Anis, Muhammad Usman Iftikhar, Sheikh Hadi Iqbal, Rohollah Stanikzai, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Muhammad Fahad Javed, Kashif Aziz, Rahel Khan, Munib Safi, Yakob Safi, Abdullah Khalil, Noman Walyat, Munir Safi, Zia Alozai, Faseeh Tariq Choudhary, Aman Khalil, Aman Khan, Faraan Chaudhry, Noman Fawjoon, Usman Jabbar, Talha Masood, Syed Muhammad Talha Wasti, Yasir Sultan, Zabihullah Niazy, Basir Sahebi, Shahed Ali, Samiallah Khalil, Rukshan Nawalage.

Predicted Playing XIs

Indiska CC

D Dey, G Singh, S Murali, R Kumar, A Kumar-Sareen, A Ghosh, N Sharma, S Hiremath, S Sharma, S Kumar-Sareen and K Patel

Alby Zalmi CC

I Zia, M Usman Ifthikar, Q Mir, A Khan, F Tariq, Azam Khalil, F Chaudhry, Abdullah Khalil, S Ali, S Khalil and T Masood

Match Details

Match: Indiska CC vs Alby Zalmi CC

Date: June 18, 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

Another relatively high scoring game is on the cards between Alby Zalmi CC and Indiska CC. Both teams have the firepower to make use of the conditions, although they will have to wary of the odd ball keeping low.

Changes of pace will be key on this surface with the outfield also being on the slower side. Batting first would be the preferred option, with 80-85 being a competitive total at the Marsta Cricket Club.

ECS T10 Stockholm Fantasy Suggestions

ALZ vs IND Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Murali, D Dey, G Singh, Q Mir, S Hiremath, A Khalil, F Chaudhry, S Sharma, K Patel, S Khalil and M Usman

Captain - A Khalil, Vice-captain - D Dey

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Murali, D Dey, G Singh, Q Mir, S Hiremath, A Khalil, F Chaudhry, S Sharma, K Patel, T Masood and I Zia

Captain - D Dey , Vice-captain - F Chaudhry