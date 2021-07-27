ALZ vs MAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For ECS T10 Stockholm, Match 30

Alby Zalmi CF will be up against Marsta in the 30th match of the ECS T10 Stockholm at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Tuesday.

Alby Zalmi CF have lost two in two and currently find themselves languishing at the penultimate position in the Group B standings. Meanwhile, Marsta are placed in second position in the Group B points table with two wins from their three ECS T10 Stockholm matches. The last time the two sides met was on Monday, with Alby Zalmi CF losing to Marsta by 12 runs.

ALZ vs MAR Probable Playing 11 Today

ALZ XI

Ismaeel Zia (WK), Zabiullah Nizay, Rahel Khan (C), Azam Khalil, Shahed Ali, Nouman Talib, Tas Qureshi, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Muhammad Zeeshan, Sami Khalil, Aman Khan Zahid.

MAR XI

Share Ali, Shahid Mustafa (C & WK), Waqas Haider, Fahad Waqas, Sweed Ullah, Usman Arif, Waseem Ul Haque, Hamid Sulehri, Ajmal Raza, Qambber Syed, Usman Waraich.

Match Details

ALZ vs MAR, Match 30

Date and Time: 27th July 2021, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Norsborg Cricket Ground is a sporting one that has something to offer for both the batsmen and bowlers. The wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to chase. The team winning the toss will look to field first on Tuesday.

Today’s ALZ vs MAR Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Share Ali - He has scored 68 runs at a strike rate of 178.94 in three matches. Ali, who will open the innings for Marsta along with Waqas Haider, is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Batsmen

Waqas Haider - He has scored 100 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 185.18 in just three matches and is also the leading run-scorer for Marsta in the ECS T10 Stockholm this season.

Shahed Ali - Though placed in the batsmen's section, Ali is a genuine all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points from both ends. He is coming off a solid performance in the last game wherein he scored seven runs and scalped two wickets.

All-rounders

Rahel Khan - He has scored 31 runs at a strike rate of 163.15 while also picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 9.50 this season. He will be one of the chalkiest captaincy choices for today's ECS T10 Stockholm game.

Azam Khalil - The all-rounder has scored 24 runs and also picked up six wickets in the two ECS T10 Stockholm matches he has played this season.

Bowlers

Ajmal Raza - He has been the leading wicket-taker for Marsta in the ECS T10 Stockholm this season, picking up five wickets at an economy rate of just 6.20 in three matches.

Sami Khalil - He has managed to amass 36 Dream11 points in just two ECS T10 Stockholm gamess.

Top 5 best players to pick in ALZ vs MAR Dream11 prediction team

Ajmal Raza (MAR) - 195 points

Rahel Khan (ALZ) - 177 points

Waqas Haider (MAR) - 176 points

Sweed Ullah (MAR) - 141 points

Azam Khalil (ALZ) - 138 points

Important stats for ALZ vs MAR Dream11 prediction team

Rahel Khan: 31 runs and four wickets in two matches; SR - 163.15 and ER - 9.50

Hamid Sulehri: Two wickets in one match; ER - 10.50

Azam Khalil: 24 runs and six wickets in two matches; SR - 109.9 and ER - 5.75

Waqas Haider: 100 runs in three matches; SR - 185.18

Ajmal Raza: Five wickets in three matches; ER - 6.20

ALZ vs MAR Dream11 Prediction Today

ALZ vs MAR Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Stockholm

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Share Ali, Shahed Ali, Waqas Haider, Fahad Waqas, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Sweed Ullah, Hamid Sulehri, Sami Khalil, Ajmal Raza, Qambber Syed.

Captain: Azam Khalil. Vice-captain: Hamid Sulehri.

ALZ vs MAR Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Stockholm

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Share Ali, Shahed Ali, Waqas Haider, Fahad Waqas, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Hamid Sulehri, Sami Khalil, Ajmal Raza, Qambber Syed.

Captain: Rahel Khan. Vice-captain: Shahed Ali.

Edited by Samya Majumdar