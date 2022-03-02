ALZ vs MSK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Match 15

Alby Zalmi (ALZ) will lock horns with Malta Super Kings (MSK) in the 15th match of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday.

Alby Zalmi have won only one out of their four ECL T10 matches and are currently fifth in the Group D points table. They lost their last game to V.O.C. Rotterdam by seven wickets. Malta Super Kings, on the other hand, are just above their opponents in the Group D standings with a single win from their three matches. They registered a massive 85-run victory over the Calpe Giants in their last outing.

ALZ vs MSK Probable Playing 11 Today

ALZ XI

Rahel Khan (C), Azam Khalil, Zabihullah Niazy (WK), Ziakhan Alozai, Taj Hussain, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Saad Nawaz, Sami Khalil, Tas Qureshi, Basir Sahebi, Faseeh Choudhary.

MSK XI

Bikram Arora (C), Gopal Chaturvedi, Aaftab Khan (WK), Fanyan Mughal, Varun Prasath, Amar Sharma, Muhammad Ajmal, Suhrid Roy, Ashok Bishnoi, Sumair Khan, Ihtisham Ishaq.

Match Details

ALZ vs MSK, Match 15, ECL T10

Date and Time: 2nd March 2022, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval in Cartama has favored the batters in the last couple of matches. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the game progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last five matches played at the venue being 123 runs.

Today’s ALZ vs MSK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aaftab Khan: Aaftab has failed to perform with the bat in the ECL T10, scoring only eight runs 160 in three matches. But he could be a vital pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Ziakhan Alozai: Alozai has been in brilliant form with both the bat and ball this season. He has scored 92 runs at a strike rate of close to 165 and also picked up four wickets in four outings.

Gopal Chaturvedi: Chaturvedi has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Malta Super Kings. He has scored 65 runs at a strike rate of 185-plus in three matches.

All-rounders

Azam Khalil: Khalil has scored 103 runs at a strike rate of 177.58 in addition to picking up two wickets in four ECL T10 matches.

Varun Prasath: Prasath is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs on Wednesday. He has scored 109 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 294.59 in three matches.

Bowlers

Tas Qureshi: Qureshi has picked up four wickets, including his best figures of 2/10, in four matches. He is someone who can also score some handy runs lower down the order.

Ashok Bishnoi: Bishnoi has bowled pretty well in the last couple of matches, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 7.60. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in ALZ vs MSK Dream11 prediction team

Ziakhan Alozai (ALZ) - 303 points

Azam Khalil (ALZ) - 227 points

Tas Qureshi (ALZ) - 214 points

Amar Sharma (MSK) - 173 points

Varun Prasath (MSK) - 160 points

Important Stats for ALZ vs MSK Dream11 prediction team

Ziakhan Alozai: 92 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 164.28 and ER - 9.50

Azam Khalil: 103 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 177.58 and ER - 10.34

Varun Prasath: 109 runs in 3 matches; SR - 294.59

Tas Qureshi: 44 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 151.72 and ER - 8.66

Amar Sharma: 5 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 11.60

ALZ vs MSK Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10)

ALZ vs MSK Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aaftab Khan, Taj Hussain, Ziakhan Alozai, Bikram Arora, Gopal Chaturvedi, Azam Khalil, Amar Sharma, Varun Prasath, Faseeh Choudhary, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Ashok Bishnoi.

Captain: Azam Khalil. Vice-captain: Varun Prasath.

ALZ vs MSK Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aaftab Khan, Taj Hussain, Ziakhan Alozai, Fanyan Mughal, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Amar Sharma, Varun Prasath, Tas Qureshi, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Ashok Bishnoi.

Captain: Ziakhan Alozai. Vice-captain: Azam Khalil.

Edited by Samya Majumdar