ALZ vs NAC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Alby Zalmi will face off against Nacka in the 32nd match of the ECS T10 Stockholm on 27th July at the Norsborg Cricket Ground.
Both Alby Zalmi and Nacka are having a disappointing tournament as they are yet to win a single game.
Alby Zalmi lost their second match in a row when they were defeated by Marsta CC by 12 runs in their last encounter. Whereas, Nacka lost their fourth consecutive game when Huddinge defeated them by 7 wickets in the last match.
ALZ vs NAC Probable Playing 11 Today
Alby Zalmi XI
Isameel Zia, Faseeh Choudhry, Azam Khalil, Zia Alozai, Talha Masood, Rahel Khan, Taj Hussain, Usman Iftikhar, Tas Qureshi, Sami Khalil, Amn Khan Zahid
Nacka XI
Zabi Zahid, Omran Zazai, Sohail Zahid, Baljit Singh, Hewad Momand, Khalid Zahid, Lemar Momand, Abdul Hakeem, Azam Mohammad, Muhiyadeen Rahman, Aman Momand
Match Details
ALZ vs NAC, ECS Stockholm T10
Date and Time: 27th July, 6:30 pm IST
Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground
Pitch Report
The wicket at the Norsborg Cricket Ground offers a great deal of assistance to the bowlers. Batting might be easy in the initial stages but as the game progresses it’s the bowlers who dominate the game.
The team winning the toss would most likely opt to bat first.
Today’s ALZ vs NAC Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Zabi Zahid:
Zabi Zahid is a player to watch out for in this game. He has been in scintillating form throughout the tournament and is a must-pick in today’s ALZ vs NAC dream11 team.
Batsmen
Omran Zazai:
Zazai is a consistent batter who can sometimes contribute with the ball as well. He can prove to be a key player in today’s match.
Shahed Ali:
Shahed Ali is an explosive batter who can smash the ball all around the park. He can be a lethal weapon for his team in this game.
All-rounders
Khalid Zahid:
Khalid Zahid is a consistent performer with both bat and ball. His ability to score quick runs and take crucial wickets is of significant importance.
Rahel Khan:
Rahel Khan is an exceptional all-rounder who opens the batting as well as contributes with the ball. He can prove to be a match-winner in today’s game.
Bowlers
Abdul Hakeem:
Hakeem has not been up to his potential so far in the tournament. However, he is a key performer and is expected to deliver in this game.
Sami Khalil:
Sami Khalil is a handy performer with the ball who could turn out to be a surprise package. He is unpredictable, which makes him a key component.
Top 5 best players to pick in ALZ vs NAC Dream11 prediction team
Zabi Zahid- 265 points
Khalid Zahid- 192 points
Rahel Khan- 177 points
Azam Khalil- 138 points
Omran Zazai- 128 points
Important stats for ALZ vs NAC Dream11 prediction team
Zabi Zahid - 4 matches, 63 runs, 5 wickets
Khalid Zahid - 4 matches, 65, 3 wickets
Rahel Khan - 2 matches, 31 runs, 4 wickets
Azam Khalil - 2 matches, 24 runs, 3 wickets
Omran Zazai - 4 matches, 67 runs
ALZ vs NAC Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zabi Zahid, Omran Zazai, Shahed Ali, Muhammad Zeeshan, Khalid Zahid, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Azam Mohammad, Abdul Hakeem, Lemar Momand, Sami Khalil
Captain: Zabi Zahid Vice-Captain: Rahel Khan
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zabi Zahid, Sadat Sidiqi, Omran Zazai, Shahed Ali, Shakil Jalai, Khalid Zahid, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Abdul Hakeem, Aman Khan, Sami Khalil
Captain: Khalid Zahid. Vice-Captain: Azam Khalil