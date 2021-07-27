ALZ vs NAC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Alby Zalmi will face off against Nacka in the 32nd match of the ECS T10 Stockholm on 27th July at the Norsborg Cricket Ground.

Both Alby Zalmi and Nacka are having a disappointing tournament as they are yet to win a single game.

Alby Zalmi lost their second match in a row when they were defeated by Marsta CC by 12 runs in their last encounter. Whereas, Nacka lost their fourth consecutive game when Huddinge defeated them by 7 wickets in the last match.

ALZ vs NAC Probable Playing 11 Today

Alby Zalmi XI

Isameel Zia, Faseeh Choudhry, Azam Khalil, Zia Alozai, Talha Masood, Rahel Khan, Taj Hussain, Usman Iftikhar, Tas Qureshi, Sami Khalil, Amn Khan Zahid

Nacka XI

Zabi Zahid, Omran Zazai, Sohail Zahid, Baljit Singh, Hewad Momand, Khalid Zahid, Lemar Momand, Abdul Hakeem, Azam Mohammad, Muhiyadeen Rahman, Aman Momand

Match Details

ALZ vs NAC, ECS Stockholm T10

Date and Time: 27th July, 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Norsborg Cricket Ground offers a great deal of assistance to the bowlers. Batting might be easy in the initial stages but as the game progresses it’s the bowlers who dominate the game.

The team winning the toss would most likely opt to bat first.

Today’s ALZ vs NAC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Zabi Zahid:

Zabi Zahid is a player to watch out for in this game. He has been in scintillating form throughout the tournament and is a must-pick in today’s ALZ vs NAC dream11 team.

Batsmen

Omran Zazai:

Zazai is a consistent batter who can sometimes contribute with the ball as well. He can prove to be a key player in today’s match.

Shahed Ali:

Shahed Ali is an explosive batter who can smash the ball all around the park. He can be a lethal weapon for his team in this game.

All-rounders

Khalid Zahid:

Khalid Zahid is a consistent performer with both bat and ball. His ability to score quick runs and take crucial wickets is of significant importance.

Rahel Khan:

Rahel Khan is an exceptional all-rounder who opens the batting as well as contributes with the ball. He can prove to be a match-winner in today’s game.

Bowlers

Abdul Hakeem:

Hakeem has not been up to his potential so far in the tournament. However, he is a key performer and is expected to deliver in this game.

Sami Khalil:

Sami Khalil is a handy performer with the ball who could turn out to be a surprise package. He is unpredictable, which makes him a key component.

Top 5 best players to pick in ALZ vs NAC Dream11 prediction team

Zabi Zahid- 265 points

Khalid Zahid- 192 points

Rahel Khan- 177 points

Azam Khalil- 138 points

Omran Zazai- 128 points

Important stats for ALZ vs NAC Dream11 prediction team

Zabi Zahid - 4 matches, 63 runs, 5 wickets

Khalid Zahid - 4 matches, 65, 3 wickets

Rahel Khan - 2 matches, 31 runs, 4 wickets

Azam Khalil - 2 matches, 24 runs, 3 wickets

Omran Zazai - 4 matches, 67 runs

ALZ vs NAC Dream11 Prediction Today

ALZ vs NAC Dream11 Team -1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zabi Zahid, Omran Zazai, Shahed Ali, Muhammad Zeeshan, Khalid Zahid, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Azam Mohammad, Abdul Hakeem, Lemar Momand, Sami Khalil

Captain: Zabi Zahid Vice-Captain: Rahel Khan

ALZ vs NAC Dream11 Team -2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zabi Zahid, Sadat Sidiqi, Omran Zazai, Shahed Ali, Shakil Jalai, Khalid Zahid, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Abdul Hakeem, Aman Khan, Sami Khalil

Captain: Khalid Zahid. Vice-Captain: Azam Khalil

Edited by Diptanil Roy