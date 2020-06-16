ALZ vs PF Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm League Match - June 16th, 2020
- Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for ALZ vs PF match of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.
- Alby Zalmi CC take on Pakistanska Foreningen in Match 5 of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.
A top of the table clash beckons on Tuesday as Alby Zalmi CC face Pakistanska Foreningen in Match 8 of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.
Both teams had fairly easy starts to their campaigns as they beat Stockholm Mumbai Indians by huge margins. While Azam Khalil led the way with a brilliant all-round performance for Alby Zalmi, PF captain Sameer Ali Khan paved the way with a similar sort of performance to get things going in the tournament.
With both teams heavily stacked with powerful all-rounders, Dream11 enthusiasts are in for a treat!
Squads to choose from
Pakistanska Foreningen
Choudry Share Ali, Imam Din, Sameer Ali Khan, Azeem Amin, Muhammad Usama Chaudhry, Tajammal Hussain, Waqar Hassan, Kamran Zia, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Tasaduq Hussain, Zubair Aslam, Umar Khan, Muhammad Bilal, Vaince Muhammad Waqqas, Khalil Jalali.
Alby Zalmi CC
Farqaleet Kirmani, Ismaeel Zia, Amanullah Safi, Saad Anis, Muhammad Usman Iftikhar, Sheikh Hadi Iqbal, Rohollah Stanikzai, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Muhammad Fahad Javed, Kashif Aziz, Rahel Khan, Munib Safi, Yakob Safi, Abdullah Khalil, Noman Walyat, Munir Safi, Zia Alozai, Faseeh Tariq Choudhary, Aman Khalil, Aman Khan, Faraan Chaudhry, Noman Fawjoon, Usman Jabbar, Talha Masood, Syed Muhammad Talha Wasti, Yasir Sultan, Zabihullah Niazy, Basir Sahebi, Shahed Ali, Samiallah Khalil, Rukshan Nawalage.
Predicted Playing XIs
Pakistanka Foreningen
C Share Ali, T Hussain, M Vajjih Ali, K Zia, V Muhammad, T Hussain, Z Aslam, K Jalali, U Khan, S Ali and M Bilal
Alby Zalmi CC
I Zia, M Usman Ifthikar, Q Mir, A Khan, F Tariq, Azam Khalil, F Chaudhry, Abdullah Khalil, S Ali, S Khalil and T Masood
Match Details
Match: Pakistanska Foreningen vs Alby Zalmi CC
Date: June 16, 2020, at 5:30 PM IST
Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm
Pitch Report
With this being the third match of the day, the pitch might be a touch on the slower side given the wear and tear it will have endured. While the pacers will continue to enjoy conditions, especially with the new ball, the spinners could also play a part. Both teams will look to bat first on this surface.
ECS T10 Stockholm Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Share Ali Khan, M Usman, Q Mir, Taj Hussain, F Tariq, Azam Khalil, Tas Hussain, F Chaudhry, T Masood, M Bilal and S Ali Khan
Captain - A Khalil , Vice-captain - S Ali Khan
Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Share Ali Khan, M Vajjih, Q Mir, Taj Hussain, F Tariq, Azam Khalil, V Muhammad, F Chaudhry, Shahed Ali, M Bilal and S Ali Khan
Captain - S Ali Khan, Vice-captain - F ChaudhryPublished 16 Jun 2020, 00:02 IST