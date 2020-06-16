ALZ vs PF Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm League Match - June 16th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for ALZ vs PF match of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

Alby Zalmi CC take on Pakistanska Foreningen in Match 5 of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

ECS T10 Stockholm League

A top of the table clash beckons on Tuesday as Alby Zalmi CC face Pakistanska Foreningen in Match 8 of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

Both teams had fairly easy starts to their campaigns as they beat Stockholm Mumbai Indians by huge margins. While Azam Khalil led the way with a brilliant all-round performance for Alby Zalmi, PF captain Sameer Ali Khan paved the way with a similar sort of performance to get things going in the tournament.

With both teams heavily stacked with powerful all-rounders, Dream11 enthusiasts are in for a treat!

Squads to choose from

Pakistanska Foreningen

Choudry Share Ali, Imam Din, Sameer Ali Khan, Azeem Amin, Muhammad Usama Chaudhry, Tajammal Hussain, Waqar Hassan, Kamran Zia, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Tasaduq Hussain, Zubair Aslam, Umar Khan, Muhammad Bilal, Vaince Muhammad Waqqas, Khalil Jalali.

Alby Zalmi CC

Farqaleet Kirmani, Ismaeel Zia, Amanullah Safi, Saad Anis, Muhammad Usman Iftikhar, Sheikh Hadi Iqbal, Rohollah Stanikzai, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Muhammad Fahad Javed, Kashif Aziz, Rahel Khan, Munib Safi, Yakob Safi, Abdullah Khalil, Noman Walyat, Munir Safi, Zia Alozai, Faseeh Tariq Choudhary, Aman Khalil, Aman Khan, Faraan Chaudhry, Noman Fawjoon, Usman Jabbar, Talha Masood, Syed Muhammad Talha Wasti, Yasir Sultan, Zabihullah Niazy, Basir Sahebi, Shahed Ali, Samiallah Khalil, Rukshan Nawalage.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistanka Foreningen

C Share Ali, T Hussain, M Vajjih Ali, K Zia, V Muhammad, T Hussain, Z Aslam, K Jalali, U Khan, S Ali and M Bilal

Alby Zalmi CC

I Zia, M Usman Ifthikar, Q Mir, A Khan, F Tariq, Azam Khalil, F Chaudhry, Abdullah Khalil, S Ali, S Khalil and T Masood

Match Details

Match: Pakistanska Foreningen vs Alby Zalmi CC

Date: June 16, 2020, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

With this being the third match of the day, the pitch might be a touch on the slower side given the wear and tear it will have endured. While the pacers will continue to enjoy conditions, especially with the new ball, the spinners could also play a part. Both teams will look to bat first on this surface.

ECS T10 Stockholm Fantasy Suggestions

ALZ vs PF Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Share Ali Khan, M Usman, Q Mir, Taj Hussain, F Tariq, Azam Khalil, Tas Hussain, F Chaudhry, T Masood, M Bilal and S Ali Khan

Captain - A Khalil , Vice-captain - S Ali Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Share Ali Khan, M Vajjih, Q Mir, Taj Hussain, F Tariq, Azam Khalil, V Muhammad, F Chaudhry, Shahed Ali, M Bilal and S Ali Khan

Captain - S Ali Khan, Vice-captain - F Chaudhry