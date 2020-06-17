ALZ vs SIG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm League Match - June 18th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for ALZ vs SIG match of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

Alby Zalmi CC take on Sigtuna CC in Match 18 of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

ECS T10 Stockholm League

In the third game on Thursday in the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020, Alby Zalmi CC take on Sigtuna CC in what promises to be an entertaining match in Stockholm. Both teams are firmly in contention for a semi-final spot going into this game.

Sigtuna CC are well positioned on the points table with three wins out of four games. Although they did lose to Pakistanska Foreningen on Wednesday, they will consider themselves the favourites against an Alby Zalmi CC side that has three points in their three games.

With the likes of Azam Khalil and Farhan Chaudhry in their roster, Alby Zalmi CC should prove to be a tough opponent for Sigtuna CC as both teams look to seal their spot in the top four.

Squads to choose from

Sigtuna CC

R Mahmood, A Safi, Z Kiyani, A Afzal, S Hassan, M Nawaz, A Azhar, A Ejaz, U Waqar, M Rehman, S Atif, O Saleem, Q Ali, A Raza, A Mir, A Singh and C Ahmad

Alby Zalmi CC

Farqaleet Kirmani, Ismaeel Zia, Amanullah Safi, Saad Anis, Muhammad Usman Iftikhar, Sheikh Hadi Iqbal, Rohollah Stanikzai, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Muhammad Fahad Javed, Kashif Aziz, Rahel Khan, Munib Safi, Yakob Safi, Abdullah Khalil, Noman Walyat, Munir Safi, Zia Alozai, Faseeh Tariq Choudhary, Aman Khalil, Aman Khan, Faraan Chaudhry, Noman Fawjoon, Usman Jabbar, Talha Masood, Syed Muhammad Talha Wasti, Yasir Sultan, Zabihullah Niazy, Basir Sahebi, Shahed Ali, Samiallah Khalil, Rukshan Nawalage.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Sigtuna CC

M Rehman, A Raza, A Safi, A Azhar, Q Ali, A Ejaz, F Azeem, A Afzal, R Mahmood, A Singh and S Atif

Alby Zalmi CC

I Zia, M Usman Ifthikar, Q Mir, A Khan, F Tariq, Azam Khalil, F Chaudhry, Abdullah Khalil, M Zees, S Khalil and T Masood

Match Details

Match: Sigtuna CC vs Alby Zalmi CC

Date: June 18, 2020, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

Despite this being the third game of the day, the pitch shouldn't change too much with 80-85 being highly competitive at the Marsta Cricket Club.

While the batsman should have the bigger say in the outcome of the game, they will have to overcome the slow outfield and lack of bounce to really get going.

There isn't much turn on offer for the spinners, unlike the pacers who should get some early movement with the new ball.

ECS T10 Stockholm Fantasy Suggestions

ALZ vs SIG Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Zia, A Safi, M Usman, F Azeem, Q Mir Afzal, F Azeem, A Khalil, M Rehman, A Ejaz, A Raza, A Singh, M Zeeshan

Captain - A Khalil, Vice-captain - M Rehman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Mahmood, T Masood, M Usman, F Azeem, Q Mir Afzal, F Azeem, A Khalil, M Rehman, A Ejaz, A Raza, A Singh, F Chaudhry

Captain - A Khalil , Vice-captain - F Azeem