ALZ vs SMI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm League Match - June 15th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for ALZ vs SMI match of the ECS Stockholm T10 League 2020.

Alby Zalmi CC take on Stockholm Mumbai Indians in the fourth match of the ECS 10 Stockholm League 2020.

ECS T10 Stockholm League

The ECS T10 Stockholm League continues with the Alby Zalmi CC and Stockholm Mumbai Indians making their first appearances of the tournament.

With a couple of games scheduled to be played at this venue before this encounter, both teams would have a fair idea of what to expect from the surface.

Alby Zalmi CC hold the edge heading into this match, with the likes of Kirmani and Safi in their ranks. However, anything can happen in a game of cricket and the Stockholm Mumbai Indians will be eyeing an upset on Monday.

Squads to choose from

Alby Zalmi CC

Farqaleet Kirmani, Ismaeel Zia, Amanullah Safi, Saad Anis, Muhammad Usman Iftikhar, Sheikh Hadi Iqbal, Rohollah Stanikzai, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Muhammad Fahad Javed, Kashif Aziz, Rahel Khan, Munib Safi, Yakob Safi, Abdullah Khalil, Noman Walyat, Munir Safi, Zia Alozai, Faseeh Tariq Choudhary, Aman Khalil, Aman Khan, Faraan Chaudhry, Noman Fawjoon, Usman Jabbar, Talha Masood, Syed Muhammad Talha Wasti, Yasir Sultan, Zabihullah Niazy, Basir Sahebi, Shahed Ali, Samiallah Khalil, Rukshan Nawalage.

Stockholm Mumbai Indians

T Hussain, R SVS, P Tengali, P Sankhe, M Pawar, K Majumder, H Parab, A Donagre, S Mahajan, R Dhage, M Bhor, S Kaklij, C Shelar, S Kadam, N Pandya, A Mohatkar, A Kakroo, S Kale and A Tewari

Predicted Playing XIs

Alby Zalmi CC

F Kirmani, I Zia, M Usman, S Hadi Iqbal, R Stanikzai, Z Alozai, R Khan, M Safi, U Jabbar, T Masood and F Chaudhry

Stockholm Mumbai Indians

Rohit SVS, P Sankhe, T Hussain, M Pawar, S Mahajan, R Dhage, S Kaklij, D Lakhani, A Tewari, S Kadam and N Pandya.

Match Details

Match: Alby Zalmi CC vs Stockholm Mumbai Indians

Date: June 15, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

A good track is expected to be on offer, with some help available for the pacers. With this being a used pitch, the spinners could get the ball to grip and turn as well, but they will be in the firing line of the batsmen. Batting first would be the preferred choice for either side at the start of the game.

ECS T10 Stockholm Fantasy Suggestions

ALZ vs SMI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rohit SVS, I Zia, M Usman, S Hadi Iqbal, R Stanikzai, S Mahajan, Z Alozai, R Dhage, A Tewari, U Jabbar and T Masood.

Captain - Rohit SVS , Vice-captain - S Hadi Iqbal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rohit SVS, I Zia, M Usman, S Hadi Iqbal, P Sankhe, S Mahajan, Z Alozai, R Khan, A Tewari, U Jabbar and T Masood.

Captain - S Mahajan, Vice-captain - S Hadi Iqbal