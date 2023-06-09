ALZ vs SSD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS Sweden T10 2023 Match 25

Alby Zalmi will take on Seaside (ALZ vs SSD) in Match No. 25 of the ECS Sweden T10 2023 on Friday, June 9. The Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ALZ vs SSD Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Alby Zalmi have had a wonderful start to this season. They have played three matches and have won all them so far to sit third on the points table. A couple more wins will take them at the top of the points table and they will hope to get half the work done in Friday's game.

On the other hand, Seaside are yet to play a match so far. This will be their second match of the day and they will be looking for a strong start to their ECS Sweden T10 campaign.

With both teams likely to give their all to win, we should be in for an exciting encunter on Friday.

ALZ vs SSD, Match Details

The 25th match of the ECS Sweden T10 2023 between Alby Zalmi and Seaside will be played on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. The game is set to take place at 8:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Alby Zalmi vs Seaside, Match 25, ECS Sweden T10 2023.

Date & Time: June 9, 2023, Friday; 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm is usually a very good one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores consistently at this venue and those totals have been chased down as well.

This, combined with batting quality both teams possess, means a high-scoring game could be on the cards on Friday.

ALZ vs SSD Probable Playing 11 today

Alby Zalmi Team News

No major injury concerns for Alby Zalmi heading into this important encounter.

Alby Zalmi Probable Playing XI: Ismaeel Zia (wk), Saad Nawaz, Zabihullah Niazy, Azam Khalil (c), Sami Khalil, Zia Alozai, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Javid Dawoodzai, Kamran Rashid, Faseeh Choudhary, Usman Jabbar.

Seaside Team News

No major injury concerns for Seaside ahead of this crucial ECS Sweden T10 contest.

Seaside Probable Playing XI: Umair Chaudhry, Harinder Koranga (wk), Shafat Ali Syed, Arfan Arif, Mujtaba Hakim, Anil Gadariya, Ashiq Hussain, Zawwar Hussain, Manuj Jadvest, Amit Jain, Sahibzad Abdul Haq

Today’s ALZ vs SSD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Harinder Koranga (Five matches, 154 runs)

Harinder Koranga was the leading run-getter for Seaside in the 2022 edition of the ECS Sweden T10. He scored 154 runs in five innings while striking at 187.80. Koranga struck 17 fours and eight sixes and is an explosive option for you to consider having on your fantasy outfit for this match.

Top Batter Pick

Sami Khalil (Three matches, 86 runs)

Sami Khalil has been batting really well in this tournament. He has accumulated 86 runs in three matches and he has a strike-rate of 245.71. Khalil has hit eight sixes and as many fours and should be a lock pick for your ALZ vs SSD Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shafat Ali Syed (Five matches, 122 runs and six wickets)

Shafat Ali Syed was magnificent with both bat and ball last season. The seam-bowling all-rounder amassed 122 runs at a strike-rate of 214.03 and also took six wickets at an economy rate of 6.20.

Syed will look to pick up from where he left of last season in Friday's ECS Sweden T10 match.

Top Bowler Pick

Javid Dawoodzai (Three matches, eigjt wickets)

Javid Dawoodzai is in brilliant bowling form. The 22-year-old pacer has picked up eight wickets in three games at an economy rate of 7.16 and is another must-have player on your ALZ vs SSD Dream11 fantasy team.

ALZ vs SSD match captain and vice-captain choices

Azam Khalil (Three matches, 99 runs and two wickets)

Azam Khalil has been in top all-round form over the last few games. The off-spinning all-rounder has scored 99 runs while striking at 230.23 in three matches. He has hit 10 fours and eight sixes and has also taken two wickets with the ball in hand.

All of this makes Khalil a top-notch option for your ALZ vs SSD Dream11 fantasy team's captaincy.

Ismaeel Zia (Three matches, 115 runs)

Ismaeel Zia is in excellent form with the bat and has aggregated 115 runs at a strike-rate of 280.48 in this competition. He has smashed 11 sixes along with eight fours and could prove to be a valuable captaincy or vice-captaincy option for your fantasy team for the match on Friday.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ALZ vs SSD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Azam Khalil: 99 runs & two wickets in three matches.

Shafat Ali Syed: 122 runs & six wickets in five matches (2022 season).

Ismaeel Zia: 115 runs in three matches.

Javid Dawoodzai: Eight wickets in three matches.

Harinder Koranga: 154 runs in five matches (2022 season).

ALZ vs SSD match expert tips

Both teams have some run-scoring top-order batters and consistent all-rounders and they could be the key for you to pick up maximum points. Thus, the likes of Ismaeel Zia, Harinder Koranga, Azam Khalil, Shafat Ali Syed and Sami Khalil will be the ones to watch out for in this match.

ALZ vs SSD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Alby Zalmi vs Seaside - ECS Sweden T10 2023 | Head-to-head League

Wicket-keeper: Ismaeel Zia, Harinder Koranga, Zabihullah Niazy.

Batters: Sami Khalil, Arfan Arif.

All-rounders: Azam Khalil, Shafat Ali Syed.

Bowlers: Anil Gadariya, Amit Jain, Javid Dawoodzai, Kamran Rashid.

ALZ vs SSD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Alby Zalmi vs Seaside - ECS Sweden T10 2023 | Grand League

Wicket-keeper: Ismaeel Zia, Harinder Koranga.

Batters: Sami Khalil, Arfan Arif.

All-rounders: Azam Khalil, Shafat Ali Syed, Zawwar Hussain, Qudratullah Mir Afzal.

Bowlers: Ashiq Hussain, Javid Dawoodzai, Saad Nawaz.

