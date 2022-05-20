ALZ vs STI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022, Match 17 and 18

Alby Zalmi (ALZ) will take on Stockholm Titans (STI) in the 17th and 18th matches of the ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022 at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Friday.

Zalmi have had a fabulous start to their campaign. They have won all six games to top the points table. Meanwhile, the Titans have just one win in six games to languish at the foot of the standings. it goes without saying Zalmi are the favourites to win this game.

ALZ vs STI Probable Playing XIs

ALZ

Ismaeel Zia, Zabihullah Niazy (wk), Azam Khalil (c), Tas Qureshi, Aman Zahid, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Faseeh Choudhary, Javid Dawoodzai, Noman Tarakhel, Usman Jabbar, Sabawoon Nazari.

STI

Gopalakrishnan Parthasarathi, Arunkumaran Murugesan, Raja Yenugula (c), Ganesh Jasud, Ramraj Nadar, Arun Pandey, Jitendra Yadav, Madhava Tigulla (wk), Vikrant Goel, Sushant Kadam, Nagendra Siddoutam.

Match Details

Match: ALZ vs STI, ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022, Match 17 and 18.

Date and Time: May 20, 2022; 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm.

Pitch Report

The track might assist pace bowlers with the new ball earlu on but is a batting-friendly wicket. Scores of over 100 are common at this venue, as batters find good purchase.

Today’s ALZ vs STI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Reddy Tigulla is a dependable choice for the wicketkeeper role. He is capable of playing big knocks effortlessly.

Batters

A Khalil is an immensely experienced player who has shown his worth once again. The Alby Zalmi captain has scored 121 runs and has also collected eight wickets. He's also a great choice as captain in your ALZ vs STI Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Y Srinivasa is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of games almost single-handedly. He has amassed 105 runs so far and has also scalped seven wickets.

Z Alozai, meanwhile, is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 56 runs so far in the competition and has also scalped three wickets.

Bowlers

G Parthasarathi is a prolific wicket-taker and is expected to be the strike bowler for his team. He has taken four wickets at an average of 16.5 and an economy rate of 8.25. He has also scored 42 runs.

Five best players to pick in ALZ vs STI Dream11 prediction team

A Khalil (ALZ) – 518 points

Y H Srinivasa (STI) – 445 points

Z Alozai (ALZ) – 216 points

G Jasud (STI) – 226 points

G Parthasarathi (STI) – 204 points.

Key stats for ALZ vs STI Dream11 prediction team

A Khalil: 108 runs and 7 wickets

Y H Srinivasa: 92 runs and 5 wickets

Z Alozai: 56 runs and 3 wickets

G Jasud: 35 runs and 5 wickets

G Parthasarathi: 43 runs and 3 wickets.

ALZ vs STI Dream11 Prediction

ALZ vs STI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Reddy Tigulla, I Zia, A Khalil, G Jasud, R Khan, Y H Srinivasa, Z Alozai, G Parthasarathi, T Qureshi, Q Mir Afzal, J Dawoodzai.

Captain: Y H Srinivasa. Vice-Captain: G Parthasarathi.

ALZ vs STI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Reddy Tigulla, I Zia, A Khalil, G Jasud, R Khan, Y H Srinivasa, Z Alozai, S Khalil, G Parthasarathi, T Qureshi, Q Mir Afzal.

Captain: Z Alozai. Vice-Captain: G Parthasarathi.

