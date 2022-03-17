ALZ vs TW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for ECL T10, Championship Week Match 7

Alby Zalmi CC (ALZ) will lock horns with Tunbridge Wells (TW) in the Championship Week's seventh match of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Thursday.

Alby Zalmi CC finished fourth in Group D, winning only two of their five games. They will head into this match on the back of a one-wicket triumph over MSC Frankfurt. Tunbridge Wells, on the other hand, finished second in Group A, having won four out of their five fixtures. They defeated Dreux by 27 runs in their last outing.

ALZ vs TW Probable Playing 11 Today

ALZ XI

Rahel Khan (C), Shahed Ali, Azam Khalil, Ismaeel Zia, Lemar Momand, Rahel Khan, Tasaduq Hussain, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Usman Jabbar, Zabihullah Niazy, Ziakhan Alozai.

TW XI

Chris Williams (C), Alex Williams, Mark McClean, Matt Barker, Viraj Bhatia, Dave Smith, Christian Davis, Ian McLean, Michael Waller, Liam Buttery (WK), Bailey Wightman.

Match Details

ALZ vs TW, Match 7, ECL T10

Date and Time: 17th March 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. The pacers, however, are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. With this being a shortened five-over-a-side game, chasing should be the preferred option. Anything over the 50-run mark should be a good first-innings total.

Today’s ALZ vs TW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Chris Williams: Williams has smashed 210 runs at a strike rate of 221.05 in eight outings and could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Ziakhan Alozai: Alozai has scored 99 runs at a strike rate of 150.00, while also picking up seven wickets in eight matches. He could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your team.

Alex Williams: Williams is Tunbridge Wells' top run-scorer with 216 runs in eight matches.

All-rounders

Azam Khalil: Khalil has scored 170 runs at a strike rate of 149.12, while also picking up five wickets in nine matches.

Dave Smith: Smith is a quality all-rounder who is capable of contributing with both the bat and ball. He has scalped nine wickets and scored 65 runs in eight matches.

Bowlers

Matt Barker: Barker has picked up seven wickets in eight matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who will lead Tunbridge's bowling attack on Wednesday.

Tasaduq Hussain: Hussain has been in decent form in the ECL T10, having scalped 11 wickets at an economy rate of 6.50 in nine matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in ALZ vs TW Dream11 prediction team

Tasaduq Hussain (ALZ) - 510 points

Alex Williams (TW) - 481 points

Dave Smith (TW) - 474 points

Azam Khalil (ALZ) - 454 points

Ziakhan Alozai (ALZ) - 430 points

Important Stats for ALZ vs TW Dream11 prediction team

Tasaduq Hussain: 65 runs and 11 wickets in 9 matches; SR - 144.44 and ER - 6.50

Alex Williams: 216 runs and 3 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 216.00 and ER - 7.75

Dave Smith: 65 runs and 9 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 191.17 and ER - 7.72

Azam Khalil: 170 runs and 5 wickets in 9 matches; SR - 149.12 and ER - 8.58

Ziakhan Alozai: 99 runs and 7 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 150.00 and ER - 8.18

ALZ vs TW Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10)

ALZ vs TW Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ismaeel Zia, Chris Williams, Ziakhan Alozai, Ian McLean, Alex Williams, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Dave Smith, Tasaduq Hussain, Bailey Wightman, Matt Barker.

Captain: Dave Smith. Vice-captain: Azam Khalil.

ALZ vs TW Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chris Williams, Ziakhan Alozai, Ian McLean, Viraj Bhatia, Alex Williams, Azam Khalil, Dave Smith, Tasaduq Hussain, Usman Jabbar, Bailey Wightman, Matt Barker.

Captain: Alex Williams. Vice-captain: Ziakhan Alozai.

Edited by Samya Majumdar