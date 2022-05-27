ALZ vs UME Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022, Match 3rd Quarter-final

Alby Zalmi (ALZ) will encounter Umea (UME) in the third quarter-final game of the ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022 on Friday at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm.

Both teams battled hard in the league stage and advanced to the quarterfinals, where they will look to put on a good showing against one another. Alby Zalmi are in fantastic form, having won eight consecutive games and being the only team in the tournament not to have lost a game this season.

They will be the clear favorites to win the competition. They finished first in the table as well, with eight wins in eight games. It will be a do-or-die game for Umea, who are coming off a 36-run loss to the Stockholm Tigers in their previous game.

ALZ vs UME Probable Playing XIs

ALZ

Zabihullah Niazy (wk), Sami Khalil, Azam Khalil (c), Mashal Khan, Aman Zahid, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Faseeh Choudhary, Sabawoon Nazari, Shahid Haydary, Lemar Momand, Javid Dawoodzai.

UME

Sohail Adnan, Majid Mustafa (c&wk), Tatbeeq Raza, Amir Husseini, Pardeep Singh, Kaiyum Miah, Tahir Mujtaba, Abdullah Almamun, Gopinathan Manavalan, Junaid Mohsin, Farhad Jaffari.

Match Details

Match: ALZ vs UME, ECS Sweden Stockholm T10 2022, Match 3rd Quarter-final

Date and Time: May 27, 2022; 04:30 PM IST.

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm.

Pitch Report

The Norsborg Cricket Ground has proven to be an excellent batting surface, with pacers expected to find some movement with the new ball. The average first-innings score at this venue is around 94 runs.

Today’s ALZ vs UME Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Majid Mustafa: He has amassed 121 runs at an average of 15.12 in eight innings in the competition so far, and has been decent behind the stumps as well. He'll be eager to perform in this game as well.

Batters

Azam Khalil: Khalil has scored 158 runs at an average of 26.33 in eight matches and can prove to be a valuable player to have in your fantasy team. He is the seventh-highest run-scorer in the tournament. He's also doing really well with the ball, taking eight wickets at an excellent average of 10.12.

All-rounders

Sohail Adnan: Adnan is a fantastic all-rounder who is finding success with the ball. He has scalped 10 wickets at an exceptional average of 11.60 and has also scored 146 in eight matches. He is only one wicket away from becoming the tournament's leading wicket taker.

Bowlers

Kaiyum Miah - Kaiyum is UME's second leading wicket-taker in the tournament with seven wickets at an average of 17.57 in eight games. He has a variety of balls in his arsenal, making him a must-pick in this game.

3 best players to pick in TRC vs MRC Dream11 prediction team

Zabihullah Niazy (ALZ) – 195 points.

Amir Husseini (UME) – 192 points.

Faseeh Choudhary (ALZ) – 126 points.

Key stats for ALZ vs MAR Dream11 prediction team

Azam Khalil - 158 runs and 8 wickets in eight games; batting average: 26.33.

Tatbeeq Ullah – 111 runs and four wickets in eight games.

Kaiyum Miah - Seven wickets in eight games; bowling average: 17.57.

ALZ vs MAR Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Sweden 2022)

ALZ vs UME Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zabihullah Niazy, Aman Zahid, Sami Khalil, Azam Khalil, Gopinathan Manavalan, Sohail Adnan, Tatbeeq Raza, Faseeh Choudhary, Lemar Momand, Kaiyum Miah, Tahir Mujtaba.

Captain: Sohail Adnan | Vice-captain: Azam Khalil.

ALZ vs UME Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Majid Mustafa, Aman Zahid, Sami Khalil, Gopinathan Manavalan, Sohail Adnan, Tatbeeq Raza, Faseeh Choudhary, Sabawoon Nazari, Kaiyum Miah, Tahir Mujtaba, Javid Dawoodzai.

Captain: Azam Khalil | Vice-captain: Sohail Adnan.

