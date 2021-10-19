AM vs BD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Afghanistan One Day Tournament, Match 5

Amo Region (AM) will be up against Band-e-Amir Region (BD) in the fifth match of the Afghanistan One Day Tournament at the Kandahar Cricket Ground in Kandahar on Tuesday.

Amo Region will head into the match high on confidence after winning their opening fixture against Speen Ghar Region by 44 runs. They are currently second in the points table. Band-e-Amir Region, on the other hand, lost to Mis Ainak Region by six wickets in their last outing. They currently find themselves fourth in the standings.

AM vs BD Probable Playing 11 Today

AM XI

Nasir Jamal (C), Farhan Zakhil, Haji Murad Muradi (WK), Abdul Malik, Imran Mir, Zia ul Hag Eisakhil, Ibrahim Safi, Abdul Wasi, Zohaib Zamankhil, Kamil Kakar, Mohammad Saleem.

BD XI

Zia-ul-Haq (C), Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Sardar (WK), Zubaid Akbari, Nisar Wahdat, Younas Ahmadzai, Abdul Rahman, Farmanullah Safi, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Waqar Salamkheil, Nijat Masood.

Match Details

AM vs BD, Match 5, Afghanistan One Day Tournament

Date and Time: 19th October 2021, 09:45 AM IST

Venue: Kandahar Cricket Ground, Kandahar.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kandahar Cricket Ground is pretty much a balanced one. While the batters will get full value for their shots, the pacers will also find some movement early on with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at this venue being 248 runs.

Today’s AM vs BD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Sardar: Sardar failed to perform with the bat in the last match against the Mis Ainak Region, scoring only five runs before returning to the dugout. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Zubaid Akbari: Akbari was in brilliant form with both the bat and ball in the last match. He scored 94 runs at a strike rate of 83.18 while also picking up two wickets.

Imran Mir: Mir scored 122 runs at a strike rate of 91-plus in the last match against Speen Ghar Region. He is currently the Amo Region's leading run-scorer in the tournament.

All-rounders

Abdul Wasi: Wasi has impressed everyone with his all-round performance in the last match, having scored 52 not out at a strike rate of 113.04 and taking two wickets as well. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Shafiqullah Ghafari: Ghafari can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Tuesday. He scored four runs and picked up a wicket at an economy rate of 1.88 in the last match against the Mis Ainak Region.

Bowlers

Mohammad Saleem: Saleem was one of the most economical bowlers for the Amo Region in the last match, taking one wicket at an economy rate of 3.33. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs for his side.

Waqar Salamkheil: Salamkheil will lead the Band-e-Amir Region's bowling attack in the upcoming match. He didn't perform as per the expectations in the last game, but he is expected to fare better on Tuesday.

Top 5 best players to pick in AM vs BD Dream11 prediction team

Zubaid Akbari (BD) - 181 points

Shafiqullah Ghafari (BD) - 51 points

Nisar Wahdat (BD) - 46 points

Farhan Zakhil (AM) - 40 points

Imran Mir (AM) - 36 points

Important Stats for AM vs BD Dream11 prediction team

Zubaid Akbari: 94 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 83.18 and ER - 4.50

Abdul Wasi: 52 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 113.04 and ER - 3.90

Imran Mir: 122 runs in 1 match; SR - 91.04

Farhan Zakhil: 54 runs in 1 match; SR - 98.18

Shafiqullah Ghafari: 4 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 66.66 and ER - 1.88

AM vs BD Dream11 Prediction Today (Afghanistan One Day Tournament)

AM vs BD Dream11 Prediction - Afghanistan One Day Tournament

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Sardar, Nasir Jamal, Farhan Zakhil, Younas Ahmadzai, Zubaid Akbari, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Abdul Wasi, Ibrahim Safi, Nijat Masood, Mohammad Saleem, Waqar Salamkheil.

Captain: Abdul Wasi. Vice-captain: Shafiqullah Ghafari.

AM vs BD Dream11 Prediction - Afghanistan One Day Tournament

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Sardar, Sediqullah Atal, Farhan Zakhil, Zubaid Akbari, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Abdul Wasi, Ibrahim Safi, Zia-ul-Haq, Farmanullah Safi, Mohammad Saleem, Waqar Salamkheil.

Captain: Zubaid Akbari. Vice-captain: Farhan Zakhil.

Edited by Samya Majumdar