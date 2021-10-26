AM vs BD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Afghanistan One Day Tournament, Semi-final 1

Amo Region (AMO) will take on Band-e-Amir Region (BD) in the first semi-final of the Afghanistan One Day Tournament at the Kandahar Cricket Ground in Kandahar on Tuesday.

Amo Region won three out of their four Afghanistan One Day Tournament matches and finished atop the points table. They lost their last match against Mis Ainak Region by eight wickets. Band-e-Amir Region, on the other hand, managed to pick up two wins from their four matches and finished in fourth spot. They beat Boost Region by 30 runs in their last Afghanistan One Day Tournament match.

AM vs BD Probable Playing 11 Today

AM XI

Nasir Jamal (C), Farhan Zakhil, Haji Murad Muradi (WK), Zia ul Haq Eisakhil, Ibrahim Safi, Yahya Khan, Jamshid Khan, Zohaib Ahmadzai, Kamil Kakar, Mohammad Saleem, Zubair Ahmadi.

BD XI

Zia-ul-Haq (C), Wasim Akram, Mohammad Sardar (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Younas Ahmadzai, Nisar Wahdat, Sayed Nasratullah, Zubaid Akbari, Mohammadullah Hamkar, Afsar Zazai, Farmanullah Safi.

Match Details

AM vs BD, Semi-final 1

Date and Time: 26th October 2021, 09:45 AM IST

Venue: Kandahar Cricket Ground, Kandahar.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kandahar Cricket Ground is a sporting one. While the batters will get full value for their shots, the pacers will also find some movement early on with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 258 runs.

Today’s AM vs BD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Afsar Zazai: Zazai has been in decent touch with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 84 runs at a strike rate of 75.67. He is a quality batter who can score some crucial runs on Tuesday.

Batters

Farhan Zakhil: Zakhil has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the Amo Region. He has scored 190 runs at a strike rate of close to 100 in four matches.

Sediqullah Atal: Atal hasn't performed as per the expectations so far this season. But he is a quality batter who could play a big knock in the upcoming match.

All-rounders

Zubaid Akbari: Akbari has been in brilliant form with both the bat and ball in the tournament. He has scored 199 runs while also picking up three wickets in three matches.

Ibrahim Safi: Safi can provide you with some valuable points with both bat and ball today. He has scored 36 runs and also picked up seven wickets in three outings.

Bowlers

Mohammad Saleem: Saleem has bowled pretty well, picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.03. He has also scored 20 runs in four matches.

Farmanullah Safi: Safi picked up three wickets against Boost Region. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in AM vs BD Dream11 prediction team

Zubaid Akbari (BD) - 351 points

Zia-ul-Haq (BD) - 252 points

Farhan Zakhil (AM) - 230 points

Ibrahim Safi (AM) - 204 points

Nasir Jamal (AM) - 179 points

Important Stats for AM vs BD Dream11 prediction team

Zubaid Akbari: 199 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 89.63 and ER - 3.76

Zia-ul-Haq: 137 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 72.10 and ER - 5.53

Farhan Zakhil: 190 runs in 4 matches; SR - 99.47

Ibrahim Safi: 37 runs and 7 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 87.80 and ER - 4.50

Nasir Jamal: 147 runs in 4 matches; SR - 82.58

AM vs BD Dream11 Prediction Today

AM vs BD Dream11 Prediction - Afghanistan One Day Tournament

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Afsar Zazai, Nisar Wahdat, Sediqullah Atal, Farhan Zakhil, Nasir Jamal, Zubaid Akbari, Ibrahim Safi, Zia-ul-Haq, Farmanullah Safi, Mohammad Saleem, Zohaib Ahmadzai.

Captain: Zubaid Akbari. Vice-captain: Zia-ul-Haq.

AM vs BD Dream11 Prediction - Afghanistan One Day Tournament

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Afsar Zazai, Sediqullah Atal, Farhan Zakhil, Zia ul Haq Eisakhil, Nasir Jamal, Zubaid Akbari, Ibrahim Safi, Zia-ul-Haq, Farmanullah Safi, Sayed Nasratullah, Mohammad Saleem.

Captain: Zia-ul-Haq. Vice-captain: Nasir Jamal.

Edited by Samya Majumdar