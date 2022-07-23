AM vs BD Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Shpageeza Cricket League T20, Match 12

The Amo Sharks (AM) will be up against the Band-e-Amir Dragons (BD) in the 12th match of the Shpageeza Cricket League T20 in Kabul on Saturday.

The Amo Sharks have won one out of their two matches and are sixth in the standings. They lost their last match against Boost Defenders by nine wickets.

Band-e-Amir Dragons, on the other hand, have lost as many as two matches and are cuy placed at the bottom of the points table. They succumbed to a six-wicket defeat in their last match against the Mis Ainak Knights.

AM vs BD Probable Playing 11 today

AM XI

Ihsanullah Janat (C), Abdul Wasi, Abidullah Taniwal, Bahir Shah, Bilal, Haji Murad Muradi (WK), Jamshid Khan, Juma Gul, Kamran Hotak, Rahim Mangal, Wafadar Momand.

BD XI

Aftab Alam (C), Farmanullah Safi, Karim Janat, Nijat Masood, Ikram Alikhil (WK), Nasir Totakhil, Irfan Safi, Asif Musazai, Imran Mir, Amanullah Rafiqi, Noor Ahmad.

Match Details

AM vs BD, Shpageeza Cricket League T20, Match 12

Date and Time: July 23, 2022, 02:45 PM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul.

Pitch Report

The pitch is a bowling-friendly one where both the spin and pace bowlers will get a good purchase. Batters will have to be wary of their shot selection on this ground. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 112 runs.

Today's AM vs BD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Hassan Murad Muradi: Murad has scored 22 runs in the tournament. He has also been a pretty handy wicketkeeper for his team.

Batters

Farmanullah Safi: Farmanullah has scored 38 runs in two matches. He is currently the leading run-scorer for his team.

Ihsanullah Janat: Janat has scored 51 runs in two matches. He is a hard-hitting batter who can score at a brisk pace.

All-rounders

Karim Janat: In two Shpageeza Cricket League T20 matches, Janat has displayed a complete all-round performance by scoring 16 runs and scalping two wickets.

Abdul Wasi: Wasi has scored 41 runs in two matches while scalping one wicket. He has been a pretty useful player for his team.

Bowlers

Yasir Zazai: Zazai has scalped five wickets in one match with an economy rate of 5.12. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Wafadar Momand: Momand has taken three wickets in three matches while bowling with an economy of 8.00 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in AM vs BD Dream11 prediction team

Yousuf Zazai (AM) – 195 points

Karim Janat (BD) – 92 points

Aftab Alam (BD) – 91 points

Nasir Totakhil (BD) – 89 points

Ihsanullah Janat (AM) – 79 points

Important Stats for AM vs BD Dream11 prediction team

Yousuf Zazai (AM) – Five wickets in two matches

Karim Janat (BD) – 16 runs and two wickets in two matches

Aftab Alam (BD) – Two wickets in as many matches

Nasir Totakhil (BD) – Two wickets in two matches

Ihsanullah Janat (AM) – 51 runs in two matches

AM vs BD Dream 11 Prediction Today

AM vs BD Dream11 Prediction - Shpageeza Cricket League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ikram Alikhil, Imran Mir, Rahim Mangal, Juma Gula Miakhil, Ihsanullah Janat, Karim Janat, J Miralikhil, Farmanullah Safi, Aftab Alam, Wafadar Momand, Noor Ahmad

Captain: Karim Janat. Vice-captain: Aftab Alam.

AM vs BD Dream11 Prediction - Shpageeza Cricket League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ikram Alikhil, Imran Mir, Bahir Shah, Ihsanullah Janat, Karim Janat, J Miralikhil, Farmanullah, Abdul Wasi Noori, Aftab Alam, Nijat Masood, Wafadar Momand

Captain: Karim Janat. Vice-captain: Ihsanullah Janat.

