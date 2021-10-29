AM vs MAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Afghanistan One Day Tournament, Final

The Amo Region (AM) will be up against Mis Ainak Region (MAK) in the final of the Afghanistan One Day Tournament at the Kandahar Cricket Ground on Friday.

The Amo Region won three out of their four league stage matches to finish atop the standings before beating Band-e-Amir Region by 31 runs in the first semi-final. Mis Ainak Region, on the other hand, finished just below Amo Region, having also won three out of their four matches. Their semi-final encounter against Boost Region ended in a tie, with Mis Ainak Region advancing to the final owing to finishing higher in the group stage.

AM vs MAK Probable Playing 11 Today

AM XI

Nasir Jamal (C), Farhan Zakhil, Haji Murad Muradi (WK), Abdul Malik, Imran Mir, Ibrahim Safi, Abdul Wasi, Zubair Ahmadi, Zohaib Ahmadzai, Mohammadullah Zurmati, Mohammad Saleem.

MAK XI

Shahidullah Kamal (C), Asghar Atal, Yousuf Shah (WK), Fazal Zazai, Naveed Obaid, Rahmanullah Khan, Rahim Mangal, Khalil Gurbaz, Noor Ahmad, Haseebullah, Yousuf Zazai.

Match Details

AM vs MAK, Final, Afghanistan One Day Tournament

Date and Time: 29th October 2021, 09:45 AM IST

Venue: Kandahar Cricket Ground, Kandahar.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kandahar Cricket Ground has favored the batters in the last couple of matches. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 293 runs.

Today’s AM vs MAK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Haji Murad Muradi: Muradi has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, managing 62 runs. He could score some crucial runs for his team in the summit clash.

Batters

Rahmanullah Khan: Khan has scored 214 runs at a strike rate of close to 109 in five Afghanistan One Day Tournament matches. He is a quality batter who can play a big knock today.

Farhan Zakhil: Zakhil has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the Amo Region. He has scored 213 runs at a strike rate of 96.38 in five matches.

All-rounders

Shahidullah Kamal: Kamal has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the Afghanistan One Day Tournament. He has scored 396 runs while also picking up six wickets in five outings.

Abdul Wasi: Wasi can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Friday. He has picked up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 4.55 in addition to scoring 68 runs in four matches.

Bowlers

Noor Ahmad: Ahmad has bowled exceptionally well in the Afghanistan One Day Tournament. He has picked up 12 wickets at an economy rate of 4.69 in five matches.

Zohaib Ahmadzaii: Ahmadzaii has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.43 in four matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can pick up wickets at regular intervals.

Top 5 best players to pick in AM vs MAK Dream11 prediction team

Shahidullah Kamal (MAK) - 541 points

Noor Ahmad (MAK) - 344 points

Abdul Wasi (AM) - 309 points

Rahmanullah Khan (MAK) - 297 points

Farhan Zakhil (AM) - 271 points

Important Stats for AM vs MAK Dream11 prediction team

Shahidullah Kamal: 396 runs and 6 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 92.09 and ER - 4.31

Noor Ahmad: 12 wickets in 5 matches; ER - 4.69

Abdul Wasi: 68 runs and 11 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 121.42 and ER - 4.55

Rahmanullah Khan: 214 runs in 5 matches; SR - 108.62

Farhan Zakhil: 213 runs in 5 matches; SR - 96.38

AM vs MAK Dream11 Prediction Today (Afghanistan One Day Tournament)

AM vs MAK Dream11 Prediction - Afghanistan One Day Tournament

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Haji Murad Muradi, Farhan Zakhil, Abdul Malik, Asghar Atal, Rahmanullah Khan, Nasir Jamal, Shahidullah Kamal, Abdul Wasi, Noor Ahmad, Khalil Gurbaz, Mohammad Saleem.

Captain: Shahidullah Kamal. Vice-captain: Farhan Zakhil.

AM vs MAK Dream11 Prediction - Afghanistan One Day Tournament

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Haji Murad Muradi, Farhan Zakhil, Rahim Mangal, Asghar Atal, Rahmanullah Khan, Shahidullah Kamal, Abdul Wasi, Ibrahim Safi, Noor Ahmad, Khalil Gurbaz, Zohaib Ahmadzai.

Captain: Shahidullah Kamal. Vice-captain: Abdul Wasi.

Edited by Samya Majumdar