AMA vs MBL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Navi Mumbai Premier League T20, Match 15

The 15th match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will see the Ambernath Avengers (AMA) squaring off against the Mira Bhayandar Lions (MBL) at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane on Tuesday, March 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AMA vs MBL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Mira Bhayandar Lions have won two of their last three matches. Ambernath Avengers, too, have won two of their last three matches of the tournament.

Mira Bhayandar Lions will give it their all to win the match, but the Ambernath Avengers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

AMA vs MBL Match Details

The 15th match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will be played on March 7 at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane. The game is set to take place at 9:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AMA vs MBL, Match 15

Date and Time: March 7, 2023, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Kalyan Tuskers and Koparkairne Titans, where a total of 288 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

AMA vs MBL Form Guide

AMA - W W L

MBL - L W W

AMA vs MBL Probable Playing XI

AMA Playing XI

No injury updates

Ashwin Shelke, Sanket Pande (wk), Jay Bista, Vishwajit Jagdale, Adarsh Upadhyay, Aquib Shaikh, Om Kamat, Parag Jadhav, Prasad Shingote, Sanket Gowari, Ravi Vishwakarma

MBL Playing XI

No injury updates

Shashank Shekhar (wk), Satyalaksh Jain, Srujan Athawle, Rugved More, Parth Chandan, Jahangir Ansari, Anil Panday, Abhishek Srivastava, Shivam Agrawal, Ankit Chavan, Yaseem Shaikh

AMA vs MBL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Upadhyay

A Upadhyay is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Shekhar is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

O Kamat

K Almeida and O Kamat are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Athawle played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Bista

J Bista and R More are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. V Jagdale is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Gowari

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Gowari and P Shingote. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Panday is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AMA vs MBL match captain and vice-captain choices

J Bista

J Bista will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 106 runs and taken five wickets in the last three matches.

S Gowari

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Gowari as he will bat in the lower-middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken seven wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for AMA vs MBL, Match 15

R More

J Bista

S Gowari

O Kamat

V Jagdale

Ambernath Avengers vs Mira Bhayandar Lions Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Ambernath Avengers vs Mira Bhayandar Lions Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Upadhyay

Batters: O Kamat, K Almeida

All-rounders: R More, V Jagdale, J Bista, A Srivastava, P Chandan

Bowlers: S Gowari, A Panday, P Shingote

Ambernath Avengers vs Mira Bhayandar Lions Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Pande

Batters: O Kamat, K Almeida, S Athawle

All-rounders: R More, V Jagdale, J Bista, A Srivastava

Bowlers: S Gowari, A Panday, P Shingote

