AMA vs SAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, and Pitch Report for Navi Mumbai Premier League T20, Match 25

Ambernath Avengers (AMA) will take on the Sanpada Scorpions (SAS) in the 25th match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane on Sunday, March 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AMA vs SAS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Ambernath Avengers started the season with two consecutive wins but have lost three in a row since then. The likes of Jay Bista, Kevin Almeida, Sanket Gowari, and Ashwin Shelke have enjoyed success. However, they'll look to perform as a unit to get back on the winning track.

The Sanpada Scorpions, meanwhile, are having an underwhelming season and are yet to pick up a victory. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table with six losses in six games.

AMA vs SAS Match Details

The 25th match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will be played on March 12 at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane. The game is set to take place at 9:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AMA vs SAS, Match 25, Navi Mumbai Premier League T20

Date and Time: March 12, 2023, 9:00 am IST

Venue: Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane

AMA vs SAS, Pitch Report

The track at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium is expected to be high-scoring, but bowlers should take control in the second innings as they have in the previous three games. Batting first should be the preferred option on winning the toss.

Last 5 matches at this ground:

Matches Won by Team Batting first: 3

Matches Won by Team Bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 136

Average second innings score: 124

AMA vs SAS Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

AMA: L-L-L-W-W

SAS: L-L-L-L-L

AMA vs SAS Probable Playing XI

AMA Playing XI

No injury updates

Aquib Shaikh (c), Parag Jadhay, Om Prasad Shingote, Sanket Gowari, Ashwin Shelke, Chaitanya Bhoir, Bhaiya Kumar, Adarsh Upadhyay (wk), Jay Bista, Kevin Almeida

SAS Playing XI

No injury updates

Aakash Savla, Atharva Dakway, Manish Rao (c), Meet Jain, Sonu Jaiswar, Ashutosh Mali, Tushar Chate, Ankur Singh (wk), Pratik Warang, Aslam Shaikh, Varun Lavande

Today's AMA vs SAS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Adarsh Upadhyay (15 runs in five games)

He has scored 15 runs at an average of 5.00 in five games and is a safe bet behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Om Kamat (119 runs in five games, Average: 29.75)

Om Kamat is a top batter who has been reliable with the bat. He has scored 119 runs at an average of 29.75 in five appearances, making him a good multiplier choice in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jay Bista (197 runs & six wickets in five games, Average: 39.40 )

Jay Bista is an experienced all-rounder and has been outstanding with both the bat and the ball in the tournament. He has scored 197 runs at an average of 39.40 and taken six wickets at an average of 15.83 in five games, making him a default pick for your fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sanket Gowari (10 wickets in five games, Average:11.90)

He has looked good so far in the competition and could be a good pick for your fantasy team. Sanket has scalped 10 wickets at an average of 11.90 in five games.

AMA vs SAS match captain and vice-captain choices

Varun Lavande

Varun has impressed everyone with his batting performances in the competition so far. He has scored 188 runs at an average of 31.33 in six games, taking some spectacular catches on the field. Given his current form, he is a promising captaincy option for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Prasad Shingote

He has been a standout bowler for his team, capable of providing breakthroughs when required. He has picked up seven wickets at an average of 10.42 in five games and could be a great fit for your fantasy team's vice-captaincy.

Five must-picks for AMA vs SAS Dream11 fantasy cricket

Sanket Gowari

Ashwin Shelke

Chaitanya Bhoir

Sonu Jaiswar

Ashutosh Mali

AMA vs SAS Match Expert Tips 25th match

Jay Bista could provide you with valuable points with both the bat and the ball in this game. He has scored 197 runs and taken six wickets at an average of 15.83 in five games. He could be a valuable pick for your AMA vs SAS Dream11 fantasy team.

AMA vs SAS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 25, Head-to-Head League

AMA vs SAS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Adarsh Upadhyay

Batters: Kevin Almeida, A Mali, P Jadhav, Om Kamat

All-rounders: V Lavande, Jay Bista, A Shelke

Bowlers: P Shingote, A Dakway, S Gowari

AMA vs SAS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 25, Grand League

AMA vs SAS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Adarsh Upadhyay

Batters: Kevin Almeida, A Mali, Om Kamat

All-rounders: V Lavande, Jay Bista, A Shelke, M Rao

Bowlers: P Shingote, A Dakway, S Gowari

