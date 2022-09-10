AMB vs PEA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022, Match 2

The second match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022 will be played on Saturday at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha between Team Amber (AMB) and Team Pearl (PEA). Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AMB vs PEA Dream11 prediction for today's KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022 game.

Both teams had a very poor campaign last time out, with Team Amber finishing fourth in the points standings and somehow qualifying with three wins in eight games before being defeated by Team Ruby in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Team Pearl failed to qualify last time and won only two of their eight games, so they will look to start fresh this time around with Shibu Aleena, J Chaithanya, and Mohan Ragi on their roster.

AMB vs PEA, Match Details

The second match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022 between Team Amber and Team Pearl will be played on September 10 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha.

The game is set to take place at 01:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AMB vs PEA, Match 2, KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022

Date & Time: September 10, 2022, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Live Streaming: Fancode

AMB vs PEA, Pitch Report

The Sanatana Dharma College Ground track is expected to be slow, giving bowlers an advantage in the early stages of the competition as batters struggle to play their shots freely. A score between 90 and 120 could prove to be par on this venue.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 2

Matches Won by team bowling first: 3

Average 1st innings score: 94

Average 2nd innings score: 91

AMB vs PEA Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Team Amber: LLLLL

Team Pearl: LWLWW

AMB vs PEA Probable Playing 11 today

Team Amber injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Team Amber Probable Playing XI :

Jayalekshmi Jayachandran (wk), T P Ajanya, Ganesh Divya, Sunil Ansu, Sajeevan Sajana (c), Joseph Jipsa, Haridas Sreekrishna, S Gayathri, Gireesh Diya, C V Anushka, Sourabhya Balan

Team Pearl injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Team Pearl Probable Playing XI :

M P Vaishna, Shibu Aleena, J Chaithanya, Mohan Ragi, Baby Arya, Mani Minnu, Sabu Malavika, MP Aleena, M Aishwarya, Rajan Anju, Amit Unni

AMB vs PEA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

M P Vaishna (31 runs in her last four matches, Average: 7.50)

Despite scoring only 31 runs in her last four games, Vaishna is a good option for the wicketkeeper's position in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

T P Ajanya (31 runs & five wickets in her last four matches)

Ajanya is a fantastic all-rounder who put in a good performance last time, taking five wickets at an economy rate of 5.50 while scoring 31 runs in five games, making her an excellent AMB vs PEA Dream11 fantasy side pick.

Top All-rounder Pick

Malavika Sabu (65 runs in her last five matches)

Sabu is an explosive batting all-rounder who has been a consistent performer for Team Pearl. She has plenty of T20 experience and has scored 65 runs at an average of 13.00 and a strike rate of 73.67 in her last five matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Diya Gireesh (3 wickets & 47 runs in her last five matches)

She was decent with the ball in last year's tournament, forcing batters to make errors. She has taken three wickets while scoring 47 runs in five 2021 games, making her an obvious must-have for your fantasy team.

AMB vs PEA match captain and vice-captain choices

Minnu Mani

She was fantastic with both the bat and the ball last season, taking five wickets at an economy rate of 5.67 and scoring 130 runs in her previous five games. She could be a good captaincy pick for today's game.

Ansu Sunil

Ansu Sunil is a key player in the Amber lineup who looked impressive against both pacers and spinners last year. She will look to maintain her form in order to get her team off to a good start, and is an excellent choice for the vice-captaincy.

5 must-picks with player stats for AMB vs PEA Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Aleena MP 41 runs & 3 wickets in her last five matches Sneha KR 15 runs in her last three matches Alka Suresh Three wickets in her last five matches Saraswathi Amit 7 runs in her last five matches Vinaya Surendran Seven wickets in her last five matches

AMB vs PEA match expert tips 2nd match

Vinaya Surendran has been a consistent performer, providing crucial breakthroughs for her side when needed. She has proven quite useful in the powerplay and death overs and is expected to do so again.

AMB vs PEA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd match, Head To Head League

AMB vs PEA Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: M P Vaishna

Batters: J Chaithanya, T P Ajanya, Ganesh Divya,

All-Rounders: Sajeevan Sajana, Joseph Jipsa, Mani Minnu

Bowlers: Rajan Anju, S A Alka, S Vinaya, G Divya

AMB vs PEA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd match, Grand League

AMB vs PEA Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Jayalekshmi Jayachandran

Batters: S Aleena, T P Ajanya, Ganesh Divya,

All-Rounders: Sajeevan Sajana, Joseph Jipsa, Mani Minnu

Bowlers: Rajan Anju, S A Alka, S Vinaya, G Divya

