AMB vs PEA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022, Match 11

Team Amber (AMB) will take on Team Pearl (PEA) in the 11th match of the KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Thursday, September 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AMB vs PEA Dream11 prediction.

Team Amber lost their first two KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022 encounters before recording two successive victories. They are fourth in the standings. Meanwhile, with three wins and a loss, Team Pearl are atop the points table.

AMB vs PEA Match Details, KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022

The 11th match of the KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022 between Team Amber and Team Pearl will be played on September 15 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. The game is set to take place at 9 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AMB vs PEA, 11th Match, KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022

Date & Time: September 15th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Live Streaming: Fancode

AMB vs PEA Pitch Report

The track at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, bowlers have historically dominated proceedings at the venue and another low-scoring encounter could be on the cards on Thursday.

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 10

Average 1st-innings score: 100

Average 2nd-innings score: 96

AMB vs PEA Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)

Team Amber: W, W, L, L

Team Pearl: W, W, L, W

AMB vs PEA Probable Playing 11 today

Team Amber team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Team Amber Probable Playing XI: Jayalekshmi Jayachandran (wk), Ajanya T P, Ganesh Divya, Ansu Sunil, Abirami Binu, Sajeevan Sajana (c), Sourabhya Balan, Gayathri S, Jipsa Joseph, Sreekrishna Haridas, Anupriya.

Team Pearl team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Team Pearl Probable Playing XI: M P Vaishna (wk), KR Sneha, Sabu Malavika, Aleena Shibu, Ragi Mohan, MP Aleena, Sheethal-VJ, Minnu Mani (c), M Aiswarya, Sukumar Soorya, Vinaya Surendran.

Today’s AMB vs PEA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

M P Vaishna (4 matches, 67 runs)

M P Vaishna has looked good with the bat in the KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022. The PEA wicketkeeper-batter has mustered 67 runs in four innings and has also been excellent behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Aleena Shibu (4 matches, 6 wickets)

Aleena Shibu is yet to fire with the bat, but has been brilliant on the bowling front. She has dished out nine overs across four games, picking up six scalps.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sajeevan Sajana (4 matches, 113 runs, 1 wicket)

Sajeevan Sajana is the third-highest run-scorer in the KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022 with 113 runs in four innings. She has also taken one wicket at an economy rate of 4.43.

Top Bowler Pick

Sukumar Soorya (4 matches, 7 wickets, 34 runs)

Sukumar Soorya is the tournament's second-highest wicket-taker with seven wickets at an economy rate of 3.25. She has also chipped in with 34 runs across two innings.

AMB vs PEA match captain and vice-captain choices

Minnu Mani (4 matches, 125 runs, 5 wickets)

Minnu Mani has been in magnificent form with both the bat and ball. The PEA skipper has amassed 125 runs at a strike rate of 132.98 in addition to picking up five wickets at an economy rate of 4.29.

Ganesh Divya (4 matches, 67 runs, 5 wickets)

Ganesh Divya has accumulated 67 runs in four innings. She has bowled in only two games, but has taken five wickets at an economy rate of 5.00.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AMB vs PEA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Minnu Mani 125 runs & 5 wickets in 4 matches Ganesh Divya 67 runs & 5 wickets in 4 matches Sukumar Soorya 34 runs & 7 wickets in 4 matches Sajeevan Sajana 113 runs & 1 wicket in 4 matches Sreekrishna Haridas 5 wickets in 4 matches

AMB vs PEA match expert tips

All-rounders and bowlers have been the standout performers in the KCA Women’s T20 Challengers 2022. Thus, the likes of Sajeevan Sajana, Minnu Mani, Ganesh Divya, and Sukumar Soorya will be crucial picks in the AMB vs PEA game.

AMB vs PEA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: M P Vaishna

Batters: Sabu Malavika, Ganesh Divya (vc), Aleena Shibu, Ansu Sunil

All-rounders: Sajeevan Sajana, Minnu Mani (c)

Bowlers: Jipsa Joseph, Vinaya Surendran, Sreekrishna Haridas, Sukumar Soorya

AMB vs PEA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M P Vaishna

Batters: Sabu Malavika, Ganesh Divya, Ajanya T P, Aleena Shibu

All-rounders: Sajeevan Sajana (vc), Minnu Mani, Sourabhya Balan

Bowlers: Vinaya Surendran, Sreekrishna Haridas, Sukumar Soorya (c)

