AMB vs PEA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for KCA T20 Pink Challenge 2021, Match 11

Team Amber will take on Team Pearl in the 11th match of the T20 Pink Challenge 2021 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Wednesday.

Amber lost their last match against Team Ruby by nine wickets. In four matches so far in the competition, they have won twice. Team Pearl, meanwhile, emerged victorious in their last game. Much like their opponents, they’ve also won two games so far.

AMB vs PEA Probable Playing XIs today

AMB XI

H U Bhoomika, Jincy George, Sabu Malavika, Amit Unni Saraswathi, Sourabhya P, Mrudhula V S, Jayalekshmi Dev, Gayathri S, Sandra Suren, KK Aparna, M Aswathy.

PEA XI

Sabin Miriam Keziah, Aswathy Babu, Maria George, Keerthi James, Ganesh Divya, Sreekrishna Haridas, Loordh Nithya, Athira Sanal, Anusree Anil Kumar, TP Sruthi, Aleena Shibu.

Match Details

Match: AMB vs PEA, KCA T20 Pink Challenge 2021, Match 11.

Date and Time: 22nd December, 2021; 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Santana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha.

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to favour bowlers, who will hope to be in control of proceedings. The highest score in the last four games is 128 runs. A score of 120 could prove to be par on this wicket, so the team winning the toss should look to bat first.

Today’s AMB vs PEA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Babu could prove to be an effective wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy side. She has consistently scored runs.

Batters

G Jincy was in inspired form in the game against Team Emerald. She remained not out on 69 runs, and played a key role for her team. She followed that up with a knock of 49 runs in her most recent game.

All-rounders

A Kumar Anusree has shown her ability to pick up wickets regularly. She can also contribute with the bat, and could prove to be a wonderful multiplier choice for your AMB vs PEA Dream11 Fantasy side.

Meanwhile, P Sourabhya is another must-have player from Team Amber in your Dream11 Fantasy team. She'll look to put up a stellar performance in this game.

Bowlers

J Keerthi has been incredibly consistent and competitive with the ball. She has picked up five wickets in her last two games, and has been in unbelievable form in the tournament.

Five best players to pick in AMB vs PEA Dream11 prediction team

J Keerthi (PEA) – 282 points.

G Jincy (AMB) – 281 points.

L Nithya (PEA) – 251 points.

A Kumar Anusree (PEA) – 249 points.

P Sourabhya (AMB) – 174 points.

Key stats for AMB vs PEA Dream11 prediction team

J Keerthi: 17 runs and 8 wickets.

G Jincy: 191 runs and 1 wicket.

L Nithya: 39 runs and 4 wickets.

A Kumar Anusree: 16 runs and 5 wickets.

AMB vs PEA Dream11 Prediction Today

AMB vs PEA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Babu, G Jincy, HU Bhoomika, G Divya, A Kumar Anusree, P Sourabhya, KK Aparna, T Sruthi, J Keerthi, L Nithya, VS Mrudhula.

Captain: G Jincy. Vice-Captain: J Keerthi.

AMB vs PEA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Babu, G Jincy, HU Bhoomika, G Divya, A Kumar Anusree, P Sourabhya, KK Aparna, S Sandra, J Keerthi, L Nithya, VS Mrudhula.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: A Kumar Anusree. Vice-Captain: P Sourabhya.

Edited by Bhargav