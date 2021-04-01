AMB vs PEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s KCA Pink T20 Challengers Match – April 1st, 2021

In the 11th match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers tournament, Team Amber will take on Team Pearl at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground on Thursday.

Team Amber are currently in third place in the points table after winning two of their four games. Meanwhile, Team Pearl are fourth in the table, with two wins from four games.

Both teams will want to grab maximum points as the tournament approaches its business end.

Squads to choose from

Team Amber

Aleena MP, Aleena Surendran, Ansu Sunil, Arya Baby, Binisha V, Devika Krishna Kumar, Athira Sanal, Jincy George (C), Sruthi TP, Abina M (WK), Deepthi JS, Sneha KR, Anusree Anilkumar, Diya Gireesh, Joshitha VJ, Sraya Roy, Yadhu Priya.

Team Pearl

Akhil Ponnukuttan, Aleena Shibu, Bhadra Parameswaran, Drishna NK, Drishya Devan, Jisna Joseph, Sooya Sukumar, B Souparnika, Keerthi James (C), Yuvanthika R, Aswathy Baby (WK), Maria George, Darsana Mohanan, Jisha Jaimon, Nandana, Sneha M, Sourabhya Balan.

Probable Playing XIs

Team Amber

Jincy George(c), Deepthi J S, Sneha K R, Abina M(wk), Aleena M P, Devika Krishna Kumar, Aleena Surendran, Diya Gireesh, Anusree Anilkumar, Sruthi T P, Joshitha V J.

Team Pearl

Keerthi James(c), Aswathy Babu(wk), Sooya Sukumar, Sourabhya Balan, Aleena Shibu, Nandana, Darsana Mohanan, Drishya I V, Akhila Ponnukuttan, B Souparnika, Jisna Joseph.

Match Details

Match: Team Amber vs Team Pearl, Match 11.

Date and Time: April 1, 2021; 10.00 AM.

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha.

Pitch Report

The pitch has something on offer for the batsmen, especially given the shorter boundaries of the ground. Seven of the ten games in the tournament have been won by the team batting second.

Both teams will ideally look to bowl first, considering the trend of teams chasing having an advantage.

AMB vs PEA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AMB vs PEA Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Deepthi J S, Sooya Sukumar, Aleena Surendran, Aleena M P, Keerthi James, Jincy George, Aleena Shibu, Diya Gireesh, Darsana Mohanan, Joshitha V J, Nandana.

Captain: Jincy George, Vice-captain: Keerthi James.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Babu Aswathi, Deepthi J S, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Sooya Sukumar, Keerthi James, Jincy George, Aleena Shibu, Diya Gireesh, Darsana Mohanan, Joshitha V J, Anusree Anilkumar.

Captain: Sooya Sukumar, Vice-captain: Aleena Shibu.