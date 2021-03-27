AMB vs PEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Kerala Women's T20 Match - March 27th, 2021

In the second match of the Kerala Women's T20, Team Amber will take on Team Pearl at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground on Saturday.

Team Amber, led by Jincy George, are one of five teams to participate in the Kerala Women's T20. They are a side to watch out for, with Aleena Surendran also being a part of their squad. Both players recently represented the Kerala Women’s team in the Women’s Senior One-Day Trophy tournament.

Although both sides would love to start their Kerala Women's T20 campaign on a winning note, Team Amber are the favorites heading into the fixture.

Squads to choose from

Team Amber

Aleena MP, Aleena Surendran, Ansu Sunil, Arya Baby, Binisha V, Devika Krishna Kumar, Athira Sanal, Jincy George (C), Sruthi TP, Abina M (WK), Deepthi JS, Sneha KR, Anusree Anilkumar, Diya Gireesh, Joshitha VJ, Sraya Roy, Yadhu Priya

Team Pearl

Akhil Ponnukuttan, Aleena Shibu, Bhadra Parameswaran, Drishna NK, Drishya Devan, Jisna Joseph, Sooya Sukumar, B Souparnika, Keerthi James (C), Yuvanthika R, Aswathy Babu (WK), Maria George, Darsana Mohanan, Jisha Jaimon, Nandana, Sneha M, Sourabhya Balan

Probable Playing XIs

Team Amber

Jincy George (C), Sraya Roy, Binisha V, Devika Krishna Kumar, Sneha KR, Athira Sanal, Aleena Surendran, Abina M (wk), Joshvitha VJ, Anusree Anilkumar, Diya Gireesh

Team Pearl

Keerthi James (c), Aswathy Babu (wk), Drishna NK, Drishya Devan, Sooya Sukumar, B Souparnika, Aleena Shibu, Yuvanthika R, Darsana Mohanan, Nandana, Sneha M

Match Details

Match: Team Amber vs Team Pearl, Match 2

Date & Time: March 27, 2.00 PM

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

Scores of 130-150 were recorded in the recently-concluded KCA President’s T20 Cup at the venue. We can expect both the batters and bowlers to get enough assistance from the wicket.

Both teams would want to bowl first upon winning the toss.

Kerala Women's T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (AMB vs PEA)

AMB vs PEA Dream11 Team Prediction - Kerala Women's T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aswathy Babu, Sneha KR, Aleena Shibu, Aleena Surendran, Sooya Sukumar, Jincy George, Keerthi James, Anusree Anilkumar, Nandana, Sraya Roy, Joshvitha VJ

Captain: Aleena Surendran. Vice-captain: Jincy George

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Abina, Devika Krishna Kumar, Aleena Surendran, Sooya Sukumar, Jincy George, Keerthi James, Anusree Anilkumar, Nandana, Sraya Roy, B Souparnika, Diya Gireesh

Captain: Keerthi James. Vice-captain: Devika Krishna Kumar