AMD vs BCP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report

Amdocs CC will take on Black Caps on Thursday in the 27th and 28thd matches of the ECS T10 Cyprus at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

Amdocs CC are last in the points table. They have lost all their four games they have played so far. They are in desperate need of a win to stay in contention for the next stage of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Black Caps have been impressive in the tournament. They are in fourth place with four victories in eight games. They dominated the Sri Lankan Lions in their previous match, winning by eight wickets. The Black Caps will now seek to replicate the same performance in their next game.

AMD vs BCP Probable Playing 11s

Amdocs CC

Preetaj Deol (C & WK), Srikanth Komiripalepu, Vinod Sawant, Akash Verma, Girdhar Singh, Vimal Khanduri, Hitesh Thadani, Saurabh Panghal, Arjun Pasoriya, Pankaj Parvesh, Prince Rai.

Black Caps

Rajwinder Brar (C), Ashish Bam (WK), Atta Ullah, Pawandeep, Waqas Akhtar, Rajinder Nadania, Qasim Anwar, Parminder Singh, Resham Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Umar Farooq.

Match Details

Match: Amdocs CC vs Black Caps, Match 27.

Date and Time: 30th September, 9.30 PM IST.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground is conducive for batting. The bowlers have struggled a bit on this track, while the batters have thrived. So we can expect another thrilling and high-scoring game on Thursday. The team winning the toss will most likely opt to bat first.

Today’s AMD vs BCP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Preetaj Deol: Deol has been steady with his performances with the bat and behind the stumps throughout this competition.

Batsmen

Atta Ullah: Ullah has been a consistent performer this season. He could prove to be crucial in this game.

Vinod Sawant: Sawant hasn't been impressive with the bat, but has the potential to score big. He is expected to play a big role in this match.

All-rounders

Waqas Akhtar: Akhtar is a decent pick from the all-rounder section. He played a crucial 57-run knock in the last game, and will look to deliver once again for his team.

Vimal Khanduri: Khanduri has scored 53 runs, and has also grabbed eight wickets so far in the tournament. He could be a good choice in the all-rounders department.

Bowlers

Qasim Anwar: Anwar has taken seven wickets so fa,r and has also contributed with the bat. He is a must-pick from the bowling department.

Pankaj Parvesh: Parvesh hasn’t been upto the mark with the ball, but has made his presence felt with the bat. He has 61 runs and one wicket to his name so far in the tournament.

Five best players to pick in AMD vs BCP Dream11 prediction team

Waqas Akhtar: 584 points.

Qasim Anwar: 376 points.

Vimal Khanduri: 346 points.

Atta Ullah: 310 points.

Parminder Singh: 283 points.

Key stats for AMD vs BCP Dream11 prediction team

Waqas Akhtar: 8 matches, 222 runs, 7 wickets.

Qasim Anwar: 8 matches, 54 runs, 7 wickets.

Vimal Khanduri: 4 matches, 53 runs, 8 wickets.

Atta Ullah: 8 matches, 163 runs, 1 wicket.

Parminder Singh: 6 matches, 7 wickets.

AMD vs BCP Dream11 Prediction Today

AMD vs BCP Dream11 Team - 1 - ECS T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Preetaj Deol, Pawandeep, Atta Ullah, Vinod Sawant, Waqas Akhtar, Hitesh Thadani, Vimal Khanduri, Qasim Anwar, Parminder Singh, Resham Singh, Pankaj Parvesh.

Captain: Waqas Akhtar. Vice-Captain: Vimal Khanduri.

AMD vs BCP Dream11 Team -2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Preetaj Deol, Atta Ullah, Akash Verma, Vinod Sawant, Waqas Akhtar, Saurabh Panghal, Vimal Khanduri, Qasim Anwar, Parminder Singh, Pankaj Parvesh, Arjun Pasoriya.

Captain: Atta Ullah. Vice-Captain: Parminder Singh.

Edited by Bhargav