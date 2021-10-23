AMD vs BCP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Amdocs CC will be up against Black Caps in the 27th and 28th match of the ECS-T10 Cyprus Encore on October 23rd and 24th at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

Amdocs CC sit at the bottom of the ECS-T10 Cyprus Encore points table having lost all six matches. They haven't been up to the mark this season and will be aiming to grab their first win.

The Black Caps, meanwhile, are placed sixth in the ECS-T10 points table with seven defeats in eight games. They haven't had an ideal start to the season and will be looking to make a strong comeback in this battle.

AMD vs BCP Probable Playing 11 Today

Amdocs CC

Giridhar Singh, Hitesh Thadani, Rahul Shukla(C), Santosh Manda, Saurabh Panghal, Srikanth Komiripalepu (WK), Vimal Khanduri, Vinod Sawant, Gaurav Sagwan, Bhushan Bhaheti, Vilok Sharma

Black Caps

Waqas Akhtar, Umar Farooq, Abid Ali (WK), Resham Singh, Parminder Singh, Rajwinder Brar(C), Kulwinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Rajinder Nadania, Hardeep Singh, Deepinderjeet Singh

Match Details

Match: AMD vs BCP, ECS-T10 Cyprus Encore

Date and Time: 23rd October 9.30 pm & 24th October 12:00 am IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol is ideal for batting. While the batters will get full value for their shots, the pacers may find some movement early on with the new ball. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played on this ground is 94 runs.

Batting first should be the preferred option at the venue.

Today’s AMD vs BCP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Abid Ali: Abid is a great option from the wicketkeeper section. He has been in excellent touch with the bat in the last three matches and has also contributed behind the stumps.

Batters

Srikanth Komiripalepu: Srikanth has been a decent batter for the Amdocs CC. He can be a vital player in this match.

Hardeep Singh: Hardeep has been in good touch with the bat, scoring crucial runs so far in the tournament. He can also contribute with the ball and fetch you an ample number of points.

All-rounders

Vimal Khanduri: Vimal is one of the best all-rounders for Amdocs CC. He has scored handy runs and has also grabbed crucial wickets in this tournament.

Waqas Akhtar: Waqas is an excellent all-rounder for the Caps. He has hammered 373 runs and has also chipped in 11 wickets in the tournament.

Bowlers

Umar Farooq: Umar has bowled well so far this tournament, having picked up 10 wickets. He can be an important bowler in this battle.

Pankaj Parvesh: Pankaj is one of the best available options in the bowling category. He has bagged six wickets so far and has also scored 205 runs with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in AMD vs BCP Dream11 prediction team

Waqas Akhtar: 1034 points

Vimal Khanduri: 958 points

Hitesh Thadani: 727 points

Resham Singh: 654 points

Umar Farooq: 536 points

Important stats for AMD vs BCP Dream11 prediction team

Vimal Khanduri: 18 matches, 323 runs, 15 wickets

Pankaj Parvesh: 13 matches, 204 runs, 6 wickets

Srikanth Komiripalepu: 16 matches, 132 runs

Waqas Akhtar: 21 matches, 387 runs, 11 wickets

Samith Mapalagama: 6 matches, 11 wickets

AMD vs BCP Dream11 Prediction Today

AMD vs BCP Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abid Ali, Chaitas Shah, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Hardeep Singh, Girdhar Singh, Vimal Khanduri, Rajwinder Brar, Waqas Akhtar, Pankaj Parvesh, Gurwinder Singh, Umar Farooq

Captain: Waqas Akhtar Vice-Captain: Pankaj Parvesh

AMD vs BCP Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abid Ali, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Hardeep Singh, Vinod Sawant, Hitesh Thadani, Vimal Khanduri, Resham Singh, Waqas Akhtar, Pankaj Parvesh, Parminder Singh, Umar Farooq

Captain: Vimal Khanduri Vice-Captain: Abid Ali

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee