AMD vs CYM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cyprus Match 5 & 6 

Amdocs CC will take on Cyprus Moufflons in Match No. 5 & 6 of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Cyprus at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol on Saturday.

Amdocs CC flopped in the 2020 edition of the ECS T10 Cyprus, losing all six of their league encounters. Meanwhile, Cyprus Moufflons finished second at the end of the league stages. They won four out of their six games before losing the Eliminator.

AMD vs CYM Probable Playing 11 today

Amdocs CC: Vinayak Chincholkar, Vimal Khanduri, Preetaj Deol (wk), Srikanth Komiripalepu, Ashish Srivastava, Prince Rai, Gaurav Sagwan, Arjun Pasoriya, Saurabh Panghal, Hitesh Thadani (c), Rahul Shukla

Cyprus Moufflons: Tejwinder Singh, Gursewak Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Scott Austin, Mehran Khan, Zeeshan Sarwar (wk), Muhammad Hussain (c), Waqar Ali, Murtaza Yamin, Gurdeep Sharma, Lakhwinder Singh

Match Details

Match: AMD vs CYM

Date & Time: September 19th 2021, 12 AM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The surface at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol is a good one to bat on. The average first innings score after the first four games is around 95. Two teams won batting first while two others won chasing so far.

Today’s AMD vs CYM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Zeeshan Sarwar – Sarwar has the ability to blast away and get big runs. He got 304 runs in the 2020 edition and had a strike-rate of 249.18.

Batsmen

Mehran Khan – The off-spinning all-rounder can have an impact with both bat and ball. He has scored 404 runs and strikes at 214.89. With the ball, Khan has taken eight wickets.

Ashish Srivastava – Srivastava could be a utility option. He can chip in nicely with both bat and ball.

All-rounders

Vimal Khanduri – The premier AMD all-rounder was his side’s best player in the 2020 season. He scored 88 runs and took five wickets.

Gursewak Singh – Singh can fetch massive points with both bat and ball. He has aggregated 464 runs and has returned with 13 wickets in his ECN career.

Bowlers

Murtaza Yamin – Yamin has the ability to bowl economical spells and constantly chip away with wickets as well.

Arjun Pasoriya – Pasoriya could be a key bowler for CYM. He can bowl defensive spells and also pick up wickets regularly.

Top 5 best players to pick in AMD vs CYM Dream11 Prediction Team

Gursewak Singh (CYM)

Zeeshan Sarwar (CYM)

Vimal Khanduri (AMD)

Mehran Khan (CYM)

Ashish Srivastava (AMD)

Important stats for AMD vs CYM Dream11 Prediction Team (Stats from overall ECN tournaments)

Gursewak Singh: 464 runs & 13 wickets; SR – 166.90 & ER – 9.64

Mehran Khan: 404 runs & 8 wickets; SR – 214.89 & ER – 11.45

Zeeshan Sarwar: 304 runs; SR – 249.18

Vimal Khanduri: 88 runs & 5 wickets; SR – 149.15 & ER – 10.85

AMD vs CYM Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Amdocs CC vs Cyprus Moufflons - ECS T10 Cyprus Match 5 & 6.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Scott Austin, Zeeshan Sarwar, Mehran Khan, Ashish Srivastava, Vinayak Chincholkar, Vimal Khanduri, Kulwinder Singh, Gursewak Singh, Murtaza Yamin, Arjun Pasoriya, Rahul Shukla

Captain: Gursewak Singh Vice-captain: Vimal Khanduri

Dream11 Team for Amdocs CC vs Cyprus Moufflons - ECS T10 Cyprus Match 5 & 6.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zeeshan Sarwar, Mehran Khan, Gurdeep Sharma, Ashish Srivastava, Vimal Khanduri, Kulwinder Singh, Gursewak Singh, Murtaza Yamin, Arjun Pasoriya, Tejwinder Singh

Captain: Gursewak Singh Vice-captain: Mehran Khan

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee