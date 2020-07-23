AMD vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cyprus Match - July 24th, 2020

Match 21 of the ECS T10 Cyprus League sees Amdocs facing the Cyprus Moufflons in Limassol.

Amdocs has been pretty poor in this tournament so far with no wins against the likes of Moufflons and the Lions. Although they do have a win or two against Nicosia Tigers, they are languishing at the bottom of the table.

On the other hand, Cyprus Moufflons have been brilliant so far with their only loss coming to table-toppers, Punjab Lions.

While this game seems like a mismatch on paper, the Moufflons will be wary of Amdocs, for whom the likes of Aritra Chakraborty and Hitesh Thadani will be crucial.

An exciting clash awaits with either side looking for the two points on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Amdocs

Aniket Malpure, Arjun Pasoriya, Ashish Srivastava, Chaitas Shah, Avinash Rane, Aritra Chakraborty, Preetaj Deol, Vimal Khanduri, Gaurav Sagwan, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Rahul Shukla, Hitesh Thadani, Lahu Deshmukh, Sanjeev Kumar, Santosh Manda, Giridhar Singh, Shailendra Chauhan, Shravan Kumar, Sumeet Advani, Indrakiranreddy Kancharla, Neelesh Makarande, Vilok Sharma, Swaroop Pattanaik, Saurabh Panghal and Vijaya Naravula.

Cyprus Moufflons

Ahil Malik, Arslan Ashraf, Murtaza Yamin, Rajasekhar Poluri, Murali Alanki, Manikanta Ranimekala, Gurdeep Sharma, Lakhwinder Singh, Zeeshan Sarwar, Gaganpreet Singh, Riyaz Kajalwala, Manjinder Singh, Gurwinder Sing, Gursewak Singh, Muneeb Mughal, Waqar Ali, Ravi Kumar, Mehran Khan, Ghulam Murtaza, Minhas Khan, Chamal Sadun, Nalin Pathirana, Kamal Raiz, Muhammad Hussain and Scott Austin.

Predicted Playing XIs

Amdocs

S Pattanaik, P Deol, V Khanduri, A Srivastava, A Chakraborty, G Sagwan, V Sharma, A Pasoriya, S Kumar, H Thadani and R Shukla

Cyprus Moufflons

C Sadun, G Singh, M Khan, Z Sarwar, G Singh, W Ali, R Kumar, N Pathirana, K Raiz, M Hussain and G Sharma

Match Details

Match: Amdocs vs Cyprus Moufflons

Date: 24th July 2020, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons on Friday with the batsmen expected to have a significant say in proceedings. The dimensions of the ground favour them and the batsmen haven't come across variable bounce in the tournament so far as well.

With the bowlers also not likely to get much help off the pitch, the batsmen will be key to the outcome of this game. 100 should be a competitive total on this surface with either side looking to bat first in this game.

ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AMD vs CYM Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Z Sarwar, M Khan, C Sadun, M Hussain, R Shukla, G Singh, G Sagwan, A Srivastava, R Kumar, V Khanduri and K Raiz

Captain: G Singh, Vice-Captain: R Kumar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Chakraborty, M Khan, C Sadun, M Hussain, S Pattanaik, G Singh, G Sagwan, A Srivastava, R Kumar, V Khanduri and K Raiz

Captain: G Singh, Vice-Captain: C Sadun