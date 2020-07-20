AMD vs LIG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cyprus Match - July 21st, 2020

The final game on an action-packed Tuesday features a clash between the home side Limassol Gladiators and Amdocs CC.

Both teams haven't had the best of starts so far with no wins in two games each. The Gladiators have been woeful with the ball, conceding over 300 runs in twenty overs on Monday. On the other hand, Amdocs fared slightly better, although the points table doesn't treat them any better.

With their backs up against the wall, both sides should go all out for the two points to remain in contention, paving the way for what promises to be an exciting game of T10 cricket.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary

Squads to choose from

Amdocs

Aniket Malpure, Arjun Pasoriya, Ashish Srivastava, Chaitas Shah, Avinash Rane, Aritra Chakraborty, Preetaj Deol, Vimal Khanduri, Gaurav Sagwan, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Rahul Shukla, Hitesh Thadani, Lahu Deshmukh, Sanjeev Kumar, Santosh Manda, Giridhar Singh, Shailendra Chauhan, Shravan Kumar, Sumeet Advani, Indrakiranreddy Kancharla, Neelesh Makarande, Vilok Sharma, Swaroop Pattanaik, Saurabh Panghal and Vijaya Naravula.

Limassol Gladiators

Azan Baig, Abbas Khan, Junaid Rehman, Kamran Asif, Murtaza Khan, Shahid Ali, Shahid Ali, Babar Ayub, Sikander Khan, Sadiq Khan, Noman Zeb, Faheem Rehan, Shah Khalid, Mudassir Shah, Shahzaib Shah, Sheryar Orakzai, Taufiq Umair, Walid Khan and Yasir Nazir.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Amdocs

S Komiripalepu, A Chakraborty, S Pattanaik, R Shukla, H Thadani, V Khanduri, S Chauhan, A Srivastava, G Sagwan, V Sharma and S Kumar

Limassol Gladiators

S Ali, R Hasan, V Reddy, B Ahmad, A Rehman, N Zeb, A ud-Din, S Orakzai, N Kumar, J Singh and A Jahid

Match Details

Match: Amdocs vs Limassol Gladiators

Date: 21st July 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring game awaits in the ECS T10 Cyprus League with there being no respite for the bowlers.

While the pacers should get the new ball to move around a bit, they will ideally revert to bowling slower ones with their being some variable bounce off the pitch. The spinners are in for a tough time with no turn whatsoever.

100 should be a competitive score in Limassol, with both sides wanting to bat first to set the tone for the rest of the game.

ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AMD vs LIG Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Chakraborty, S Ali, S Pattanaik, V Reddy, A Rehman, N Zeb, A Srivastava, V Khanduri, G Sagwan, V Sharma and S Orakzai

Captain: N Zeb, Vice-Captain: G Sagwan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Komiripalepu, S Ali, S Pattanaik, V Reddy, A Rehman, N Zeb, A Srivastava, V Khanduri, G Sagwan, V Sharma and A Jahid

Captain: N Zeb, Vice-Captain: S Ali