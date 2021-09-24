AMD vs NCT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Amdocs CC are set to take on Nicosia Tigers CC in the 17th and 18th match of the ECS T10 on Saturday, 25th September 2021. The Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol will play host to this fixture.

Amdocs CC have struggled this season as they are yet to win a game in the tournament and are now at the bottom of the standings. They will be eager to grab their first win and will have to be at their best to come out on top.

Nicosia Tigers CC, on the other hand, have had a fantastic start to the campaign. They are in second place in the points table with four wins in six games. They will aim to maintain their winning momentum going into this game.

AMD vs NCT Probable Playing 11 Today

AMDOCS CC

Srikanth Komiripalepu, Preetaj Deol (WK), Gaurav Gupta, Vinod Sawant, Vinayak Chincholkar, Hitesh Thadani, Vimal Khanduri, Saurabh Panghal, Arjun Pasoriya, Pankaj Parvesh, Rahul Shukla (C).

NICOSIA TIGERS CC

Abib Ali (WK), Roman Mazumdar, Shakhawat Hossain, Kazi Saiful, Iftekar Jaman, Anowar Hossain, Faysal Mia (C), Rashidul Hassan, Jahib Hassan, Tomal Aminul, Bilal Hussain.

Match Details

Match: Amdocs CC vs Nicosia Tigers CC, ECS T10.

Date and Time: 25th September, 9.30 PM IST and 26th September, 12:30 AM IST.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol.

Pitch Report

The venue tends to favor batters, given the shorter boundaries. The ideal choice for both the teams would be to chase the game after winning the toss

Today’s AMD vs NCT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Abib Ali: Ali has been steady with the bat and behind the stumps throughout this competition.

Batsmen

Roman Mazumdar: Mazumdar has been a consistent performer this season. He can prove to be a match-winner in this game.

Gaurav Gupta: Gupta is a decent performer with the bat. He can be crucial for his side in this encounter.

All-rounders

Iftekar Jaman: Jaman picked up two wickets in the previous match. He will look to deliver once again for his team.

Hitesh Thadani: Thandani has picked up four wickets and has also scored 30 runs so far in the tournament.

Bowlers

Tomal Aminul: Aminul took three wickets in his last encounter. He is a must pick from the bowling department.

Arjun Pasoriya: Pasoriya has been a decent performer, taking at least one wicket in each encounter. His consistency could be crucial in today's game.

Top 5 best players to pick in AMD vs NCT Dream11 prediction team

Roman Mazumdar: 6 matches, 151 runs.

Iftekar Jaman: 6 matches, 6 wickets.

Anowar Hossain: 6 matches, 49 runs, 6 wickets.

Faysal Mia: 6 matches, 33 runs, 4 wickets.

Tomal Aminul: 6 matches, 5 wickets.

Important stats for AMD vs NCT Dream11 prediction team

Roman Mazumdar: 241 points.

Iftekar Jaman: 296 points.

Anowar Hossain: 271 points.

Faysal Mia: 190 points.

Tomal Aminul: 223 points.

AMD vs NCT Dream11 Prediction Today

AMD vs NCT

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abib Ali, Roman Mazumdar, Shakhawat Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Anowar Hossain, Hitesh Thadani, Vimal Khanduri, Arjun Pasoriya, Tomal Aminul, Bilal Hussain.

Captain: Iftekar Jaman | Vice-Captain: Hitesh Thadani.

AMD vs NCT

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: : Abib Ali, Roman Mazumdar, Vinayak Chincholkar, Kazi Saiful, Iftekar Jaman, Anowar Hossain, Faysal Mia, Arjun Pasoriya, Tomal Aminul, Pankaj Parvesh, Rahul Shukla.

Captain: Tomal Aminul | Vice-Captain: Arjun Pasoriya.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra