AMD vs NCT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Amdocs CC will take on the Nicosia Tigers in the 17th & 18th match of the ECS-T10 Cyprus Encore on 17th October at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

Amdocs CC are placed at the bottom of the ECS-T10 Cyprus Encore standings having lost their two games. They haven't had an ideal start to this tournament and will be looking forward to winning this match and registering their first win.

Nicosia Tigers, on the other hand, are third in the points table having won three of their eight games. They have been in decent form and will aim to grab another victory in this battle to climb up the table.

AMD vs NCT Probable Playing 11 Today

Amdocs CC

Srikanth Komiripalepu (WK), Gaurav Sagwan, Chaitas Shah, Vinod Sawant, Vimal Khanduri, Hitesh Thadani, Pankaj Parvesh, Rahul Shukla (C), Saurabh Panghal, Giridhar Singh, Ashish Srivastava

Nicosia Tigers

Faysal Mia (C), Jahid Hassan,Shahid Alam (WK), Sakhawat Hossain, Roman Mazumder, Bilal Hussain, Iftekar Jaman, Tomal Aminul, Rashidul Hasan, Anowar Hossain, Amir Sohail

Match Details

Match: AMD vs NCT, ECS-T10 Cyprus Encore

Date and Time: 17th October 9.30 pm & 18th October 12:00 am IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The surface at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol generally assists the batters. The ball comes onto the bat nicely, making it easier for the batters to play their shots. A total of around 110-120 could prove to be challenging on this ground.

The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board.

Today’s AMD vs NCT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Chaitas Shah: Chaitas is a safe option from the wicketkeeper section. He has been decent with the bat and has also contributed brilliantly behind the stumps.

Batters

Roman Mazumder: Roman has been one of the most consistent batters for the Nicosia Tigers. He has scored 351 runs and has also picked up seven wickets in this tournament.

Sakhawat Hossain: Sakhawat has not been up to the mark in this contest, having scored just 126 runs so far. However, he is expected to shine in this match.

All-rounders

Iftekar Jaman: Iftekar is an outstanding all-rounder for the Tigers. He has smashed 204 runs and has also scalped 16 wickets in the tournament.

Vimal Khanduri: Vimal is a good option in the all-rounder department. He has contributed to both aspects of the game, scoring 240 runs and also chipping in 12 wickets so far.

Bowlers

Tomal Aminul: Tomal is a safe pick in the bowling section. He has picked up 14 wickets so far and will look forward to adding more to his kitty.

Pankaj Parvesh: Pankaj is a decent option from the bowling department and can also contribute handy runs with the bat. He can be a crucial player in this battle.

Top 5 best players to pick in AMD vs NCT Dream11 prediction team

Iftekar Jaman: 1038 points

Roman Mazumder: 766 points

Vimal Khanduri: 733 points

Tomal Aminul: 646 points

Anowar Hossain: 599 points

Important stats for AMD vs NCT Dream11 prediction team

Roman Mazumder: 20 matches, 351 runs

Iftekar Jaman: 21 matches 204 runs & 16 wickets

Vimal Khanduri: 14 matches 240 runs & 12 wickets

Pankaj Parvesh: 11 matches 179 runs & 4 wickets

Tomal Aminul: 21 matches 14 wickets

(*points carried forward from ECS T10 Cyprus to ECS T10 Cyprus Encore)

AMD vs NCT Dream11 Prediction Today

AMD vs NCT Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chaitas Shah, Roman Mazumder, Sakhawat Hossain, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Iftekar Jaman, Vimal Khanduri, Hitesh Thadani, Pankaj Parvesh, Tomal Aminul, Jahid Hassan, Amir Sohail

Captain: Iftekar Ahmed Vice-Captain: Pankaj Parvesh

AMD vs NCT Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chaitas Shah, Roman Mazumder, Sakhawat Hossain, Girdhar Singh, Iftekar Jaman, Vimal Khanduri, Rashidul Hassan, Anowar Hossain, Pankaj Parvesh, Tomal Aminul, Faysal Mia

Captain: Vimal Khanduri Vice-Captain: Roman Mazumder

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee