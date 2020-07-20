AMD vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cyprus Match - July 21st, 2020

Day 2 of the ECS T10 Cyprus League kicks off with a blockbuster clash between Amdocs and Nicosia Tigers on Tuesday.

Both teams started their campaigns similarly on Monday and ended up losing all their games. While Nicosia Tigers lost to Punjab Lions, Amdocs fell short twice, leaving them at the bottom of the table. Both teams look evenly matched on paper, although Nicosia Tigers will hold the edge given their superior batting quality.

All in all, an exciting game awaits with two valuable points up for grabs in Limassol.

Squads to choose from

Amdocs

Aniket Malpure, Arjun Pasoriya, Ashish Srivastava, Chaitas Shah, Avinash Rane, Aritra Chakraborty, Preetaj Deol, Vimal Khanduri, Gaurav Sagwan, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Rahul Shukla, Hitesh Thadani, Lahu Deshmukh, Sanjeev Kumar, Santosh Manda, Giridhar Singh, Shailendra Chauhan, Shravan Kumar, Sumeet Advani, Indrakiranreddy Kancharla, Neelesh Makarande, Vilok Sharma, Swaroop Pattanaik, Saurabh Panghal and Vijaya Naravula.

Nicosia Tigers

Abdul Manan, Abdul Mobeen, Abid Ali, Aizaz Jameel, Amir Sohail, Anowar Hossain, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Benojir Ahmed, Faysal Mia, Habibur Rahman, Iftekar Jaman, Jahid Hassan, Kazi Saiful, Yasir Khan, Rashidul Hasan, Roman Mazumder, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Sakhawat Hossain, Mainul Hasan, Saurav Ahmed, Faruk Ahmed and Qasim Anwar.

Predicted Playing XIs

Amdocs

S Komiripalepu, A Chakraborty, S Pattanaik, R Shukla, H Thadani, V Khanduri, S Chauhan, A Srivastava, G Sagwan, V Sharma and S Kumar

Nicosia Tigers

F Mia, A Mobeen, H Rahman, R Hasan, Y Khan, K Saiful, F Ahmed, A Jameel, S Ul Hasan, A Ali and A al Tasmin

Match Details

Match: Amdocs vs Nicosia Tigers

Date: 21st July 2020, at 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

As seen on the opening day of ECS T10 Cyprus 2020, a sound batting track awaits the two sides on Tuesday. While there isn't much turn on offer, the pacers should get the ball to nip around, making it difficult for the batsmen to get going from ball one. With conditions not expected to change much during the game, batting first would be a good option upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AMD vs NCT Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Y Khan, S Ul Hassan, S Pattanaik, A Jameel, A Srivastava, R Hassan, V Khanduri, H Thandani, F Ahmed, G Sagwan and F Mia

Captain: S Ul Hassan, Vice-Captain: R Hassan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Chakraborty, S Ul Hassan, A Mobeel, A Jameel, A Srivastava, R Hassan, V Khanduri, H Thandani, F Ahmed, G Sagwan and F Mia

Captain: R Hassan, Vice-Captain: F Mia